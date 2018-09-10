The Asian Age | News

UP family calls off marriage, says ‘bride spends too much time on WhatsApp’

ANI
Published : Sep 10, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2018, 9:15 am IST

Amroha SP, Vipin Tada said that they have received a complaint in this matter and a probe is currently underway.

The groom family refused to marry on the wedding day, scheduled for September 5. (Representational Image)
Amroha: A family in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha called off the wedding, alleging that the bride uses too much time on WhatsApp.

The groom family refused to marry on the wedding day, scheduled for September 5, saying that the "the girl is not good as she uses WhatsApp."

"We were waiting for the groom's family, when they did not turn up, then we went to their house. They refused to marry my daughter alleging that she is not good as she spends too much time on WhatsApp. Later, when we pleaded they agree for the Nikah but demanded a dowry of Rs 65 lakh," revealed Urooj Mehandi, father of the bride.

Tags: whatsapp, family calls off wedding, dowry, crime against women
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amroha

