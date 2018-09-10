The Asian Age | News

'Modi govt crossed all limits, time to change it': Manmohan Singh at Bharat Bandh

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Sep 10, 2018, 2:34 pm IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2018, 2:34 pm IST

'We have combined to save the unity and peace of the country,' Manmohan Singh said.

'The Modi government has done a lot which is not in national interest. Now it has crossed the limit and time is coming to change it,' said former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: Participating in Opposition Bharat Bandh protest on Monday, former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh attacked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, saying that it has “now crossed all limits”.

"The Modi government has done a lot which is not in national interest. Now it has crossed the limit and time is coming to change it," said Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh further said that voice from across the country can be heard saying people are unhappy with the Modi-government. "Time for all parties to shed their issues and move forward unitedly ... it is possible only when you keep aside your own small issues and be ready to save the unity, sovereignty and democracy in the country," he said.

"We have combined to save the unity and peace of the country," Manmohan Singh added.

The former prime minister said all sections of society -- youth, farmers and common people -- are unhappy with the Modi-government, which has failed to fulfil promises made to the people.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also present at the rally, held at the Ramlila ground here, but did not speak.

Leaders of at least 21 opposition parties, led by Congress, are participating in the country-wide protest against rise in fuel prices and depreciation of the rupee.

The rupee hit a fresh low of 72.64 against the US currency, falling 91 paise in late morning deals on Monday.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led the Opposition protests in Delhi. Making his first appearance after returning from the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, Rahul Gandhi began the bandh after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. The bandh began after the Congress president offered holy water from the lake.

