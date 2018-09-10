The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 10, 2018 | Last Update : 01:46 AM IST

India, All India

Army mulls new strategy to fight N-E insurgents

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 10, 2018, 1:00 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2018, 1:00 am IST

An estimated 10 major militant groups are said to be active in the Manipur and adjoining areas.

In 2017, eight Army men were killed and 26 injured in anti-insurgency operations while the number of militants gunned down was three. (Photo: Representational/AFP)
 In 2017, eight Army men were killed and 26 injured in anti-insurgency operations while the number of militants gunned down was three. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

New Delhi: The Army is working on a new strategy to deal with insurgency in the Northeast region where it has noticed a slowdown in the intensity of its operations against militants ever since the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur.

The Army is said to be concerned over increasing casualties of its personnel in Manipur and an “over cautious” approach being adopted by its field units in the region.

An estimated 10 major militant groups are said to be active in the Manipur and adjoining areas. Sources claimed the Army top-brass held detailed discussions a few days ago as there appears to be a “manifested caution” being exercised by the field units because of the directives of the apex court on cases related to the Armed Forces Special Powers Acts (Afspa).

The Supreme Court in the last few months has, in a number of orders, asked the CBI to probe alleged extra-judicial killings and fake encounters by the Army, Assam Rifles and police in Manipur, observing that violation of human rights cannot be tolerated.

The court in July last year had sought a probe into as many as 1,528 cases of alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur and constituted a special investigation team (SIT) after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed. Sources said that there has been a perceptible disquiet among some of the soldiers and officers deployed in Manipur who were adopting an over-cautious approach in conducting counter-insurgency operations.

In 2017, eight Army men were killed and 26 injured in anti-insurgency operations while the number of militants gunned down was three. Till August this year, three insurgents have been killed where as five soldiers were killed and 17 injured, they said.

As per the official data, a total of 1,889 soldiers were killed and 3,168 suffered injuries in the Northeast since 1997 while the number of insurgents killed during the period was 4,974. Similarly, the overall figure of the Army and Assam Rifles personnel killed and injured, along with those gunned down by the security forces, was around 10,000 in the last 20 years.

 In connection with a hearing Afspa-related cases in Manipur, the Supreme Court had earlier rejected the government’s contention that the disturbed area was similar to a war like situation and the anti-insurgency forces needed immunity against collateral damage during operations.

There has been a long-standing demand from various quarters in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast to withdraw the Afspa.

In a major move, around 700 Army officers and soldiers have approached the Supreme Court against a reported move to dilute some provisions of the Afspa.

Tags: northeast insurgency, afspa, supreme court

MOST POPULAR

1

Family of 3 escape unhurt after London Underground train passes over them

2

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

3

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

4

Photo: Ranveer Singh shares selfie with MS Dhoni, calls him 'Mahi Bhai'

5

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham