The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 10, 2017 | Last Update : 11:30 AM IST

India, All India

Video: Chandigarh constable slaps man for filming him breaking law

PTI
Published : Sep 10, 2017, 11:12 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2017, 11:12 am IST

Congress leader Manish Tiwari sought action against the policeman while uploading the video on his twitter handle.

A video of head constable Surinder Singh slapping the local went viral on social media. He wasn't even wearing his helmet properly. (Photo: screengrab)
 A video of head constable Surinder Singh slapping the local went viral on social media. He wasn't even wearing his helmet properly. (Photo: screengrab)

Chandigarh: A Chandigarh policeman was suspended for slapping a man who filmed him talking on the phone while riding a bike.

A video of head constable Surinder Singh slapping the local went viral on social media. He wasn't even wearing his helmet properly.

When the local pointed out the traffic violation, the cop slapped him. The incident took place yesterday at the Sector 36/37 dividing road in Chandigarh.

Former union minister and Congress leader Manish Tiwari sought action against the policeman while uploading the video on his twitter handle.

Chandigarh police SSP Traffic Shashank Anand said the head constable has been suspended for misconduct and violating traffic norms.

He was also challaned for not wearing his helmet properly and speaking on the phone while driving, the SSP said.

The driving license of the cop has been seized and it will be sent to the transport and licensing authority for suspension for three months, he said.

The head constable was posted in the security wing of the Chandigarh police.

 

 

Tags: chandigarh policeman, chandigarh policeman breaks law
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

YouTube adds HDR support for eligible smartphones

2

US varsity apologizes for slide suggesting masturbation during orientation program

3

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 recieves 2.5 lakh bookings ahead of launch

4

If the story is not good, the film won't work: Farhan Akhtar

5

WhatsApp on Android and iOS gets new features

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From gently cooked beef tenderloin, to some spicy braised radicchio and caramel apple tarts, we share pictures of some scrumptious edibles. (Photo: AP)

Myriad shades from delectable dishes made around the world

On the fifteenth day the realms of Heaven and Hell and the realm of the living are open and both Taoists and Buddhists perform rituals to transmute and absolve the sufferings of the deceased. Others give ritualistic offerings of food and light incensed sticks for the ghosts who come down (Photo: AP)

Spirits enter land of living at the Hungry Ghost Festival

Designer transforms Park Avenue Armory as he showcases his glamorous, sharp, and sexy Spring 2018 collection. (Photo: AP)

Stars shine down as Tom Ford starts off New York Fashion Week

Indra Jatra is known traditionally as Yanya Punhi which is Newari (the original settlers of the Kathmandu Valley) for “Kathmandu festival”. It’s also known as kumari Jatra. So in truth it’s about two to three celebrations all made into one. (Photo: AP)

Rain god worshipped in Nepal's Indra Yatra

Thousands throng to Mumbai's streets as the city's favourite Lord Ganesha is taken amidst long processions to be immersed. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

A grand farewell to Ganpati: Mumbai dances adieu to Bappa

Started in the 1920s by staging costume parties, it is one of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture in the US (Photo:AP)

Caribbean Heritage celebrated in New York West Indian Day Parade

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham