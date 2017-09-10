The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 10, 2017 | Last Update : 06:47 AM IST

India, All India

Truth will come out in Gauri case, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 10, 2017, 5:45 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2017, 5:45 am IST

Mr Siddaramaiah said that Gauri should receive justice and that the state government is putting in all efforts to nab the perpetrators.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pays last tributes to the mortal ramains of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pays last tributes to the mortal ramains of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that truth should come out in the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the mother and the sister of Gauri here, Mr Siddaramaiah said that Gauri should receive justice and that the state government is putting in all efforts to nab the perpetrators.

He said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi too inquired him about the probe in the case. “She asked me to see the accused are caught immediately,” he said. He tweeted, “Indira Lankesh, Gauri Lankesh’s mother, met me today. I have reassured her of the government’s resolve to bring Gauri’s killer to justice.” Gauri, 55, was gunned down at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday by unidentified men.

Tags: siddaramaiah, gauri lankesh murder, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

YouTube adds HDR support for eligible smartphones

2

US varsity apologizes for slide suggesting masturbation during orientation program

3

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 recieves 2.5 lakh bookings ahead of launch

4

If the story is not good, the film won't work: Farhan Akhtar

5

WhatsApp on Android and iOS gets new features

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham