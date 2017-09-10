Truth will come out in Gauri case, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Mr Siddaramaiah said that Gauri should receive justice and that the state government is putting in all efforts to nab the perpetrators.

Bengaluru: Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that truth should come out in the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the mother and the sister of Gauri here, Mr Siddaramaiah said that Gauri should receive justice and that the state government is putting in all efforts to nab the perpetrators.

He said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi too inquired him about the probe in the case. “She asked me to see the accused are caught immediately,” he said. He tweeted, “Indira Lankesh, Gauri Lankesh’s mother, met me today. I have reassured her of the government’s resolve to bring Gauri’s killer to justice.” Gauri, 55, was gunned down at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday by unidentified men.