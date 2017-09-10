The Asian Age | News

Right-wing Facebook parody page Humans of Hindutva shuts down

Published : Sep 10, 2017, 1:52 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2017, 5:44 am IST

Page administrator says ‘all this was not worth bullet in my head’.

The page, which was launched nearly five months back, had become popular for its political satire, particularly aimed at “Hindutva brigades”.
New Delhi: Days after the cold blooded murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, The Humans of Hindutva, a parody page on Facebook which posted political satire decided to call it quits. On Saturday the page administrator, who has remained anonymous, said that all this was “not worth a bullet in my f*****g head.” 

“I think the time has come to call it quits. It was a good run but ultimately I realised that you guys are not worth a bullet in my f*****g head. I’m tired of arguing with people for the last 5 months. I have worked hard over this period and have written over 80,000 words of original ‘content’ in this short span.”

He went on to add: “It’s funny how you think you can never write a book until you have an audience and then somehow you can’t wait to write each day. Some of my favourite writers were as prolific...only they didn’t have someone call them a “ma******d” every 5 minutes. I thank you guys for reading through my random thoughts. But now it’s come to the point where I have to argue with people who I thought were on the same side as me. I’m tired of explaining the intention behind my words again and again and again. Your interaction with me has opened up a side inside that I didn’t even know existed but in the bargain it has exhausted me to no end. So I bid you goodbye. Cheers.”

Tags: gauri lankesh murder, facebook, humans of hindutva
