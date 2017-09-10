The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Sep 10, 2017

India, All India

Delhi's Tagore Public School peon rapes 5-year-old girl in classroom, arrested

PTI
Published : Sep 10, 2017, 11:18 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2017, 11:18 am IST

After raping the girl, the accused threatened her of dire consequences, police said.

The matter came to light after the girl complained of bleeding and pain in her private parts to her mother. (Representational Image)
 The matter came to light after the girl complained of bleeding and pain in her private parts to her mother. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a peon inside the premises of Tagore Public School on Saturday in Gandhi Nagar area of Shahdara in Delhi, police said.

The accused, identified as Vikas, 40, has been arrested, said Nupur Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Shahdara.

The incident comes a day after a seven-year-old boy was gruesomely murdered for resisting sexual assault by a bus conductor in a Gurgaon school, which sent shock waves across the country.

Vikas had been working in the school for the last three years. Previously he worked as a security guard in the same school, the police said. He took the girl inside an empty class room around 11.45 am when he was walking on the corridors after handing over lunch boxes to teachers, the police said.

After raping the girl, he threatened her of dire consequences, they added. The matter came to light after the girl complained of bleeding and pain in her private parts to her mother. She was taken to a hospital where her medical examination confirmed sexual assault, the police said.

Traumatised by the incident, the girl was sent for counselling. According to the police, during her counselling the child said she was assaulted by “a man wearing a cap” and also described his physical attributes. On the basis of the description, Vikas was nabbed, the police said.

Tags: tagore public school delhi, minor raped in delhi school, 5 year old raped
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

