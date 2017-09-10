The Asian Age | News

Blue Whale: Three kids missing in UP, 40 found with cut marks

Forty children in another school have been found to have cuts in their arms and they have admitted to be in the midst of the deadly game.

Lucknow: Three children, all students of Class 9, have gone missing while playing the deadly Blue Whale challenge. Forty children in another school have been found to have cuts in their arms and they have admitted to be in the midst of the deadly game.

According to police reports, the three children who have gone missing are students of the Bal Nikunj school in Mandiyaun area in the state capital and study in the same class.

The boys — Harsh Bajpai, Akhilesh Agnihotri and Gaurav Singh — had been playing the Blue Whale challenge. They left for school on Friday morning, but did not return home. Their parents later learnt that the three had not come to school on Friday.

Meanwhile, in another school in Khurram Nagar locality,  teachers found cuts and deep abrasions in the arms of about 40 students, all in Classes between 3 and 6, after thet started a random check.

The parents were immediately called and the children admitted that the game administrator had asked them to give themselves four to six cuts with the blade of the pencil sharpener.

