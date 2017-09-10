The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 10, 2017 | Last Update : 02:33 PM IST

India, All India

Bhopal: Doctors leave needle in pregnant woman's body; removed after 16 hours

ANI
Published : Sep 10, 2017, 1:35 pm IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2017, 1:36 pm IST

The incident is of a Bhopal hospital, where the carelessness came to light when Rakhi Ganota complained about a pain in her back.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: In a case of sheer negligence by the hospital authority, a government hospital of Bhopal allegedly left needle inside the body of a pregnant woman after giving her Spinal Anesthesia during her delivery.

The incident is of Bhopal's Sultania Zanana Hospital, where the carelessness of the doctors came to light when 23-year old, Rakhi Ganota complained about a pain in her back, after coming back from unconsciousness post surgery.

For few hours, the doctors and the family of the women didn't pay heed to her complain; it was only after 16 hours, the doctors examined the woman and found needle in her spinal cord and removed it.

"After 16 hours the needle was removed from my daughter-in-law's body. This is gross negligence by the hospital authority," said Urmila Ganota, mother-in-law of the woman.

Meanwhile, the hospital superintendent Karan Pepre accepted that it was a case of negligence and assured actions against the one responsible for the incident.

Tags: sultania zanana hospital, medical negligence, healthcare
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Eye test spots rare form of dementia

2

What time you eat is important, new study finds

3

Apple's next top iPhone model will be called iPhone X, code leak reveals

4

Men are most boring at this age: Survey

5

YouTube adds HDR support for eligible smartphones

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Cambodians on Wednesday began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photo: AP)

Cambodians honour ancestors during Pchum Ben festival

From gently cooked beef tenderloin, to some spicy braised radicchio and caramel apple tarts, we share pictures of some scrumptious edibles. (Photo: AP)

Myriad shades from delectable dishes made around the world

On the fifteenth day the realms of Heaven and Hell and the realm of the living are open and both Taoists and Buddhists perform rituals to transmute and absolve the sufferings of the deceased. Others give ritualistic offerings of food and light incensed sticks for the ghosts who come down (Photo: AP)

Spirits enter land of living at the Hungry Ghost Festival

Designer transforms Park Avenue Armory as he showcases his glamorous, sharp, and sexy Spring 2018 collection. (Photo: AP)

Stars shine down as Tom Ford starts off New York Fashion Week

Indra Jatra is known traditionally as Yanya Punhi which is Newari (the original settlers of the Kathmandu Valley) for “Kathmandu festival”. It’s also known as kumari Jatra. So in truth it’s about two to three celebrations all made into one. (Photo: AP)

Rain god worshipped in Nepal's Indra Yatra

Thousands throng to Mumbai's streets as the city's favourite Lord Ganesha is taken amidst long processions to be immersed. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

A grand farewell to Ganpati: Mumbai dances adieu to Bappa

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham