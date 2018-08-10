The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 10, 2018 | Last Update : 06:43 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court expresses concern on criminalisation of politics

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Aug 10, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2018, 6:37 am IST

Says Parliament has an obligation to amend Article 102.

Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: Expressing serious concern over the criminalisation of politics, the Supreme Court on Thursday observed that it has to remind Parliament about the serious situation and it has a constitutional obligation to amend the Constitution to prevent persons facing criminal charges from contesting elections.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by the Chief Justice Dipak Misra made this initial observation during the course of hearing of a batch of petitions filed by Public Interest Foundation and others raising an important question of law, whether a person facing a criminal case in a heinous crime can be disqualified from contesting Assembly or Parlimentary elections at the stage of filing  chargesheet or framing of charges or only after conviction.

The bench which includes Justices Rohinton Nariman, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra is examining the question “Whether disqualification for membership can be laid down by the Court beyond Article 102 (a) to (d) in the Constitution and the law made by Parliament under Article 102(e)”.

The CJI told the Attorney General, “We have to remind Parliament about the serious situation. The Parliament has a constitutional obligation to amend Article 102 of the Constitution. We say this as conscious keepers of the Constitution. It (criminalisation of politics) is a national thinking today and this can’t be ignored by the legislature. It is a collective need and cry of the society to inject purity in elections.”

The AG conceded that a stage has come for Parliament to review the situation. He said the judiciary by way of disqualification could add nothing as it is the domain of the Parliament, and Parliament can amend the law. Pointing out the separation of powers between the judiciary and the legislature, he said judiciary should not resort to judicial legislation. “Your lordships leave it to Parliament and we will do it.”

The CJI, quoting from his own earlier judgment, said, “Corruption is a noun, but when it enters the political arena, it becomes a verb which needs antibiotics of a higher level to be cured.” Justice Chandrachud wondered as to how a politician charged with murder could uphold the Constitution as per his oath of affirmation.

Tags: supreme court, article 102

MOST POPULAR

1

Authors share more about their favourite reads on Book Lovers Day

2

Mountain Echoes Literary Festival returns with ninth edition in Bhutan

3

Priyanka Chopra writes emotional note, thanks mom for ‘preserving’ the family

4

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

5

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham