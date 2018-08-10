SC agrees to hear CBI's appeal against Talwar's acquittal in Aarushi murder case

The CBI had in March filed an appeal in the apex court challenging the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar.

On October 12 last year, the Allahabad HC had acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar couple in Aarushi murder case saying they could not be held guilty on the basis of evidence on record. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging acquittal of dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in murder of their daughter Aarushi and help Hemraj.

The top court also issued a notice to the couple, who were released in October 2017.

A bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the CBI's appeal would be heard along with Hemraj's wife's pending petition, which has also challenged the acquittal of the Talwars.

"Leave granted," the bench, also comprising Justices Navin Sinha and K M Joseph, said.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, representing the CBI, referred to the plea filed by Hemraj's wife. The bench said CBI's appeal would be tagged with it.

On October 12 last year, the Allahabad High Court had acquitted Talwar couple, whom the CBI had implicated in the murder case, and said they could not be held guilty on the basis of evidence on record.

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

A CBI court at Ghaziabad sentenced the Talwars to life imprisonment on November 26, 2013, in connection with the case.

(With PTI inputs)