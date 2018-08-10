The Asian Age | News

Friday, Aug 10, 2018

 India, All India
 
India, All India

Off the record: RS deletes remarks made by PM Modi on Congress leader

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Aug 10, 2018, 7:11 pm IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2018, 7:11 pm IST

PM Modi's remarks in Rajya Sabha were expunged by chairman M Venkaiah Naidu after they were found to be 'objectionable'.

PM Modi's comments came during the felicitation of the newly-elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the House. (Photo: PTI)
 PM Modi's comments came during the felicitation of the newly-elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the House. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expunged certain remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House that were found to be "objectionable".

The remarks made by the prime minister while referring to the opposition's candidate B K Hariprasad for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman were deleted after some members made a demand in this regard, according to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

PM Modi's comments came during the felicitation of the newly-elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the House. 

Congress’s BK Hariprasad, who was pitted as the Opposition candidate against Singh, said it was unfortunate that the prime minister had lowered the dignity of the House. 

Comments made by the prime minister are rarely deleted.

However, in 2013, a sharp exchange in Parliament between then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Arun Jaitley was also removed from records due to the choice of words used by both the leaders.

The chairman also expunged a word uttered by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale during the felicitations.

Tags: pm modi, m venkaiah naidu, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

