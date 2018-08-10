The Asian Age | News

Friday, Aug 10, 2018

India, All India

Ganesh Utsav will happen in Mumbai, no matter what: Uddhav Thackeray

ANI
Published : Aug 10, 2018, 12:43 pm IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2018, 12:45 pm IST

'Whether they rule in our favour or not, there will be Ganesh Utsav celebrations in Mumbai. Our pandal will be on road,' Thackeray added.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also questioned the lack of action against loudspeakers put up on masjids. (Photo: ANI)
 Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also questioned the lack of action against loudspeakers put up on masjids. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Attacking the government, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday voiced strongly that Ganesh Utsav would take place in Mumbai "no matter what decision", and disrupting it would be 'Hindu droh'.

"When will Ram temple be constructed, only Ram knows but our Ganesh Utsav will surely take place. If they disrupt a Hindu festival, then it would be Hindu droh," Thackeray said.

"Whether they rule in our favour or not, there will be Ganesh Utsav celebrations in Mumbai. Our pandal will be on the road," he added.

"There is Hindutva government both at Centre and in the state, then why so many changes in law are being brought in," the Sena chief asked.

Thackeray also questioned the lack of action against loudspeakers put up on masjids.

"They don't have the courage to remove the speakers put by Muslims," he said.

Thackeray launched several attacks on the government and accused it of playing "Hindu-Muslim" politics when elections approach.

"I think once again there will be riots between Hindus and Muslims," he said.

