The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 10, 2018 | Last Update : 12:51 PM IST

India, All India

Defending freedom of speech, protecting diversity Kamal Haasan's priorities

AFP
Published : Aug 10, 2018, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2018, 11:59 am IST

Haasan's MNM will fight polls for first time in 2019 Lok Sabha polls when PM Modi will seek a second term.

Kamal Haasan is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema and has appeared in more than 200 films since making his debut aged six over half a century ago. (Photo: AFP)
 Kamal Haasan is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema and has appeared in more than 200 films since making his debut aged six over half a century ago. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Actor Kamal Haasan enjoys causing a stir as an actor and now he is looking to shake up Indian politics as well.

Haasan is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema and has appeared in more than 200 films since making his debut aged six over half a century ago.

The 63-year-old, who has endured battles with censorship, recently formed his own political party and plans to fight for artistic freedoms that he says are being curbed.

"It's happening all around the country and should be challenged. Every artist should assert his or her right to speak," Haasan, from the southern state of Tamil Nadu, told AFP in an interview.

The multiple award-winning screen icon is the latest in a long line of Indian actors hoping to transform their popularity at the box office into votes at the ballot box.

Haasan launched Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in February, a political party based in Tamil Nadu that translates to "People's Justice Centre" in the local language.

It will contest polls for the first time in India's next general election, likely to be held in spring 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a second term.

Critics have accused Modi's right-wing Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of fuelling intolerance and giving a platform to anti-Muslim sentiment.

Haasan, whose films have had a political hue since the 1980s, said his party's priorities will be to "defend freedom of speech, and maintain and safeguard the diversity and multi-religious quality of the nation".

"My decision (to get into politics) was accelerated by what is going on in the country but especially in my state," the actor said during the interview in Mumbai.

"I wanted to challenge the status quo. And I am not inventing this decorum of centrism. We had it, and I want to regain it."

Haasan, who also produces, directs and sings in many of his movies has appeared in films across several Indian languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi -- making him a truly nationwide star.

He has picked up a number of awards throughout a glittering career including the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, and was made a Chevalier of France's Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

Some of his most notable movies include "Vikram", "Mahanadi" (The Great River), and "Nayakan" (The Hero).

Controversies

His latest movie, the action spy thriller "Vishwaroop 2" (titled "Vishwaroopam 2" in Tamil and meaning "The Magnificent Incarnation 2"), hits screens across India on Friday.

It is the sequel to 2013's "Vishwaroopam", which was controversially banned by the Tamil Nadu government despite being cleared for release by India's censor board.

The administration of the late J Jayalalithaa, herself a former prominent actor, blocked the movie's release on law and order grounds after Muslim groups claimed it could disturb communal harmony.

Only after Haasan threatened to leave the state and agreed to mute five scenes was the film released, two weeks late.

It cost the actor, who also wrote and directed the movie, around 600 million rupees (USD 8.74 million based on today's exchange rate).

Haasan has been no stranger to controversy throughout his acting career.

"Hey Ram" caused an outcry in 2000 for supposedly depicting Mahatma Gandhi in a poor light while 1992's "Thevar Magan" (Son of Thevar) was accused of portraying an Indian community as violent.

His venture into politics came after another Indian cinema icon, Rajinikanth, also floated the idea of forming his own party.

Both are looking to follow in the footsteps of Jayalalithaa and her mentor M G Ramachandran, who was also a famous actor before becoming Tamil Nadu chief minister.

Haasan said he has two acting projects to finish before turning his focus entirely to politics.

"I have to continue fighting the battle," he declared. "I will use all platforms to further the image of the party."

Tags: kamal haasan, indian politics, makkal needhi maiam, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

2

Here's why Shahid Kapoor is feeling 'on top of the world'

3

Authors share more about their favourite reads on Book Lovers Day

4

Mountain Echoes Literary Festival returns with ninth edition in Bhutan

5

Priyanka Chopra writes emotional note, thanks mom for ‘preserving’ the family

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham