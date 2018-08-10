After controversy, Dalai Lama apologises for 'self-centered' remark on Nehru

Earlier, spiritual leader Dalai Lama had said it was Nehru’s selfishness that led to the partition of India.

Dalai Lama said, 'My statement has created controversy. If I said something wrong I apologise.' (Photo: File/AP)

Mumbai: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Friday apologised for the statement he made about former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Dalai Lama said, “My statement has created controversy. If I said something wrong I apologise.”

Earlier, Dalai Lama had said it was Nehru’s selfishness that led to the partition of India.

The 83-year-old monk while addressing an event at the Goa Institute of Management, had said, "Mahatma Gandhi ji was very much willing to give Prime Ministership to Jinnah but Pandit Nehru refused."

“I think it was a little bit self-centred attitude of Pandit Nehru that he should be the prime minister... Mahatma Gandhiji’s thinking, if it had materialised, then India, Pakistan would have been united,” the monk had said.