The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 10, 2018 | Last Update : 09:11 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Joe Root’s men, meanwhile, will hope to break England’s winless jinx against Asian teams at the home of cricket. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Play halted due to rain
 
India, All India

After controversy, Dalai Lama apologises for 'self-centered' remark on Nehru

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 10, 2018, 7:47 pm IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2018, 8:07 pm IST

Earlier, spiritual leader Dalai Lama had said it was Nehru’s selfishness that led to the partition of India.

Dalai Lama said, 'My statement has created controversy. If I said something wrong I apologise.' (Photo: File/AP)
  Dalai Lama said, 'My statement has created controversy. If I said something wrong I apologise.' (Photo: File/AP)

Mumbai: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Friday apologised for the statement he made about former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. 

Dalai Lama said, “My statement has created controversy. If I said something wrong I apologise.”

Earlier, Dalai Lama had said it was Nehru’s selfishness that led to the partition of India.

The 83-year-old monk while addressing an event at the Goa Institute of Management, had said, "Mahatma Gandhi ji was very much willing to give Prime Ministership to Jinnah but Pandit Nehru refused."

Also Read: Partition wouldn’t have happened if Jinnah had become PM: Dalai Lama

“I think it was a little bit self-centred attitude of Pandit Nehru that he should be the prime minister... Mahatma Gandhiji’s thinking, if it had materialised, then India, Pakistan would have been united,” the monk had said.

Tags: dalai lama, jawaharlal nehru, mahatma gandhi, muhammad ali jinnah
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE| England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Play halted due to rain

2

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

3

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

4

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

5

Here's why Shahid Kapoor is feeling 'on top of the world'

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham