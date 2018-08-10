The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 10, 2018 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

India, All India

After amendments by Cabinet, triple talaq bill to face Rajya Sabha test today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 10, 2018, 9:32 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2018, 9:32 am IST

If the Triple Talaq bill is cleared in Rajya Sabha, it will be sent back to Lok Sabha for approval.

The bill criminalises the Islamic practice of divorcing by uttering the word 'talaq' thrice in any form – spoken, in writing, or over electronic communication. (Photo: File | PTI)
  The bill criminalises the Islamic practice of divorcing by uttering the word 'talaq' thrice in any form – spoken, in writing, or over electronic communication. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: A day after Union cabinet signed off on the changes in the triple talaq bill adding a bail provision, the draft bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Friday making instant triple talaq, or instant divorce a criminal offence.

The Lok Sabha cleared the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, in December but it has been stuck in the Rajya Sabha where the BJP-led NDA is in minority.

The Centre is expected to bring an ordinance, or emergency executive order to enact the law if the Opposition does not play along, NDTV reported quoting government sources.

The government is looking to introduce the contentious bill after making three amendments to it. If the bill is cleared by the upper house, it will be sent back to Lok Sabha for approval of the amendments.

The bill criminalises the Islamic practice of divorcing by uttering the word “talaq” thrice in any form – spoken, in writing, or over electronic communication.

The first amendment cleared by the Centre, allows only a woman, or a close relative, to file a police case against her husband for instant triple talaq by uttering the word "talaq" (divorce) thrice.

The second amendment allows her to drop the case if the husband comes around later and they arrive at a compromise.

The government, however, has not toned down the three-year jail penalty for the husband or the provision that only empowers a magistrate, and not a local police officer, to release the accused on bail.

The third amendment mandates that the magistrate can decide on releasing the husband on bail only after hearing the wife. This was one of the demands made by the Opposition.

With the amendments made by the cabinet the government now hopes support from some non-NDA parties, which raised concerns over the misuse of the law.

The ruling BJP has already ordered all its lawmakers to be present in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, which is also the last day of the Monsoon Session.

All eyes will be on the two big non-NDA parties, Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the AIADMK, who have 22 lawmakers in the House.

When Lok Sabha debated the bill last year, both BJD and AIADMK opposed the legislation. The BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab had called the framing of the bill "faulty" and "flawed" and insisted that it would be doing disservice to Muslim women. The AIADMK also wanted the Centre to remove the provision of three-year jail for husbands.

Both the parties abstained from voting.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at a cabinet briefing on Thursday turned his attention to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and said, "I want to ask Sonia Gandhi, will you stand up for women's honour and pride? Congress should make their stand clear."

On August 22, 2017, the Supreme Court struck down triple talaq, calling the Islamic practice unconstitutional. It ruled that the law violates Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which provides for equality before the law. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board opposed the verdict, saying it was "contrary to the protection guaranteed by the Constitution of India."

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: triple talaq, triple talaq bill, rajya sabha, monsoon session
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Authors share more about their favourite reads on Book Lovers Day

2

Mountain Echoes Literary Festival returns with ninth edition in Bhutan

3

Priyanka Chopra writes emotional note, thanks mom for ‘preserving’ the family

4

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

5

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham