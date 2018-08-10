The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 10, 2018 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

India, All India

AAP will not join opposition alliance for 2019 LS polls: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Published : Aug 10, 2018, 9:26 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2018, 9:26 am IST

Kejriwal said the parties who are joining the proposed alliance have had no role in the country's development.

Arvind Kejriwal said AAP will contest the Haryana Legislative Assembly polls and the general elections from all seats. (Photo: File | @AamAadmiParty Twitter)
 Arvind Kejriwal said AAP will contest the Haryana Legislative Assembly polls and the general elections from all seats. (Photo: File | @AamAadmiParty Twitter)

Jind: AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his party will not join the proposed opposition alliance against the BJP for the 2019 general elections.

He said the parties who are joining the proposed alliance have had no role in the country's development.

"The AAP will not be a part of any alliance in 2019," Kejriwal told reporters in Rohtak. He said his party will contest the Haryana Legislative Assembly polls and the general elections from all seats.

Blaming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for the pending development works in Delhi, he alleged that hurdles were created for every step taken by his government for people's welfare.

"We have done revolutionary work in the education and health sectors in Delhi," he asserted.

Kejriwal said compared to Delhi, Haryana lagged behind in development. He said his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar should learn from the Delhi government how development is done.

The Delhi chief minister asked when the AAP government can bring a revolution in the power, water, health and education sectors without full statehood, then why can the Khattar government not do it.

He also demanded a compensation of Rs one crore for the family of a soldier from Haryana's Ambala district who lost his life while foiling an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector on Tuesday.

Tags: aam aadmi party, arvind kejriwal, opposition alliance, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Haryana, Rohtak

MOST POPULAR

1

Authors share more about their favourite reads on Book Lovers Day

2

Mountain Echoes Literary Festival returns with ninth edition in Bhutan

3

Priyanka Chopra writes emotional note, thanks mom for ‘preserving’ the family

4

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

5

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham