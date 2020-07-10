Six new key bridges in J&K border areas

Built at a cost of Rs 45 crores, they are around 300 to 100 metres long

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane during the virtual inauguration of 6 BRO bridges, at Ministry of Defence in New Delhi. PTI photo

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated half a dozen vital bridges in Jammu and Kashmir’s border districts of Kathua and Jammu via video conferencing.

Official sources said all six bridges are strategically important as these allow easy access to areas close to the Line of Control, besides going a long way to take the edge off commuting and communication issues for the local population.

The bridges were dedicated in the presence of Army Chief Gen. M.M. Naravane, defence secretary Ajay Kumar, Border Roads Organisation director-general. Lt. Gen. Harpal Singh and others.

A BRO spokesman said of the six bridges unveiled by the defence minister, four are in the LoC’s Akhnoor sector and two in Jammu-Rajpura.

Built at a cost of Rs 45 crores, they are around 300 to 100 metres long. The BRO is responsible for looking after all strategic roads and critical military infrastructure, like the construction of major roads, bridges and tunnels in border areas.

The sources said earlier this week Mr Singh held a review meeting with BRO officials on projects aimed at improving the infrastructure near the LoC and also the Line of Actual Control with China in eastern Ladakh. This was vital due to the recent standoff/clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley.