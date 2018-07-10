The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018 | Last Update : 10:23 AM IST

India, All India

Workers found positive in dope test won't be punished or sacked: Punjab CM

PTI
Published : Jul 10, 2018, 9:02 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2018, 9:01 am IST

The chief minister said the workers found positive in tests would be provided treatment and their identities will be kept confidential.

Singh directed the chief secretary to formulate guidelines and standard operating procedures (SoPs) for conducting dope test on employees, including police personnel. (Photo: File)
 Singh directed the chief secretary to formulate guidelines and standard operating procedures (SoPs) for conducting dope test on employees, including police personnel. (Photo: File)

Punjab: Facing criticism for ordering dope test on all government servants, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday clarified that the workers found positive in test would not be sacked or punished, rather they would be provided treatment and their identities will be kept confidential.

The chief minister also said the government will pay for the treatment of drug addicts who cannot afford it.

Chairing a review meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee set up to monitor the progress of the government's anti-drug campaign, Singh directed the chief secretary to formulate guidelines and standard operating procedures (SoPs) for conducting dope test on employees, including police personnel.

Amarinder Singh also ordered various steps to be taken for further augmenting the government's efforts to ensure strict enforcement of the drug laws, as well as better systems for prevention, de-addiction and rehabilitation, according to an official spokesman.

The Punjab government had ordered mandatory dope test on all its employees including police officials.

The decision had attracted criticism from various quarters, including government employees, who have accused the ruling dispensation of targeting them.

The chief minister said the government will pursue its Enforcement-De-Addiction-Prevention (EDP) strategy with vigour in order to eliminate the drug menace from the state.

Besides making SHOs accountable for ridding villages of the menace in their respective areas in a time-bound manner, the chief minister also ordered expediting of pending drug-related cases.

It will be the responsibility of the SDMs and DSPs, along with the SHOs concerned, to ensure that their respective areas are totally drug free, said the chief minister.

The chief minister also ordered increase in outpatient opioid treatment programme and enhancement of capacity at the de-addiction centres to effectively address the needs of the drug addicts coming in for rehabilitation.

Private clinics should be roped in to boost the strength of the OOTs, he told the health department.

Underlining the need for Cabinet ministers to lead from the front to mobilise a people's campaign against drugs, the chief minister asked them to visit various districts and hold meetings with officers concerned, NGOs and civil society to open a political and civil discourse on the issue.

Tags: amarinder singh, drug addicts, dope tests, punjab government, drug menace in punjab
Location: India, Punjab

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

2

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

3

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

4

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

5

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham