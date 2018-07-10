The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018 | Last Update : 03:53 PM IST

India, All India

Pistol used in gangster Munna Bajrangi's murder found in drain: police

PTI
Published : Jul 10, 2018, 2:40 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2018, 2:39 pm IST

Mafia Munna Bajrangi was allegedly shot dead by another gangster inside Baghpat jail in Uttar Pradesh.

Ten empty shells of a .762 bore weapon and some live cartridges were recovered from inside the district jail, police said. (Photo: File/Representational)
 Ten empty shells of a .762 bore weapon and some live cartridges were recovered from inside the district jail, police said. (Photo: File/Representational)

Lucknow: The pistol used in the murder of gangster Prem Prakash Singh, alias Munna Bajrangi has been recovered, the police said.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said, "As many as 10 used cartridges, 2 magazines and 22 live cartridges have also been recovered."

"The pistol used in the murder was recovered from a drain," he told PTI.

Mafia Munna Bajrangi was allegedly shot dead by another gangster inside Baghpat jail in Uttar Pradesh, hours before he was to be produced in a local court in a case of extortion from a former BSP legislator, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed as "serious" the killing of 51-year-old Bajrangi, who was listed as an accused in 40 criminal cases, including those of murder and extortion, and ordered a probe.

Ten empty shells of a .762 bore weapon and some live cartridges were recovered from inside the district jail, Deputy Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar told reporters.

"Three probes - one by jail authorities, another a magisterial inquiry besides a judicial inquiry - are going on in the matter," he said, adding that an FIR in the matter was lodged by jail authorities.

Munna Bajrangi was transferred with full security from Jhansi to Baghpat jail on Monday and was to be produced in a local court today in a case of demand of money from former BSP MLA Lokesh Dixit in 2017, Kumar said.

Munna Bajrangi was allegedly killed by Sunil Rathi, who is also a gangster and had been in Baghpat Jail since July 31 last year, the officials said. Sunil Rathi was taken into custody and interrogated.

Tags: yogi adityanath, munna bajrangi, pistol recovered, bhagpat jail
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

2

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

3

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

4

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

5

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham