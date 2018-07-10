More rain, more water logging in Mumbai; Dabbawalas cancel services today

Western Railways confirmed that local trains in many parts of the city are running late by 10 to 15 minutes due to rains and waterlogging.

Vehicles wade through water-logged streets after heavy rainfall, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: After receiving five times more than average rainfall on Monday, weather department has issued a red alert for today as well.

Due to the heavy rain, "Dabbawalas" have canceled their services for today.

Here are the live updates of Mumbai rains:

08:15 am: Dabbawalas suspend their services for today due to heavy rains.

Due to heavy rains, water-logging and disrupted rail services, Mumbai Dabbawalas have suspended their services for today. #MumbaiRains — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

08:10 am: Pictures of Tuesday early morning showing Nallasopara station where train services is halted due to water logging.

#Mumbai Early morning visual from Nallasopara station, where Up and Down through line train service is halted due to water logging following heavy rains #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/DpvAtSk5gD — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

07:30 am: Due to heavy rains, local train services between Vasai and Virar to remain suspended until further information

06: 25 am: Divisional Railway Manager , Western Railways said,"Due to heavy rains, Up and Down through line at Nala Sopara is halted. However, local trains on Western Suburbs are running late by 10 to 15 minutes between Virar to Churchgate."

06:15 am: Houses in Palghar waterlogged after heavy rain lashes Maharashtra.

Houses waterlogged in Palghar after heavy rain lashed parts of the district; visuals from Nala Sopara's Pandey Nagar area. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/pc7bc4KIpG — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

05:15 am: Heavy rain in Mumbai floods Dadar TT area.

Mumbai: Heavy rain lashes the city; #visuals from Dadar TT area pic.twitter.com/cKoFJAN4Qz — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

05:10 am: Not only streets are waterlogged, highway is also facing issue due t o heavy rainfall.

Mumbai: #visuals of heavy rain and waterlogged streets from Sion Panvel Highway and Chembur area pic.twitter.com/BZeutYZfwi — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018

05:00 am: As heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Wadala faces waterlogged streets.

Mumbai witnessed heavy rain for the third consecutive day which brought train services and road traffic at a halt.

Mumbai Education Minister had declared schools and colleges in Mumbai to be closed on Monday as a precautionary measure.

The city received 54 per cent of its average monsoon season rainfall just in the last 20 day, the city's civic body noted.