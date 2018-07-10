The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018

India, All India

More rain, more water logging in Mumbai; Dabbawalas cancel services today

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 10, 2018, 8:39 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2018, 8:38 am IST

Western Railways confirmed that local trains in many parts of the city are running late by 10 to 15 minutes due to rains and waterlogging.

Vehicles wade through water-logged streets after heavy rainfall, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
 Vehicles wade through water-logged streets after heavy rainfall, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: After receiving five times more than average rainfall on Monday, weather department has issued a red alert for today as well. 

Due to the heavy rain, "Dabbawalas" have canceled their services for today.

Due to the heavy rain, "Dabbawalas" have canceled their services for today.

Here are the live updates of Mumbai rains:

08:15 am: Dabbawalas suspend their services for today due to heavy rains.

08:10 am: Pictures of Tuesday early morning showing Nallasopara station where train services is halted due to water logging.

07:30 am: Due to heavy rains, local train services between Vasai and Virar to remain suspended until further information

06: 25 am: Divisional Railway Manager , Western Railways said,"Due to heavy rains, Up and Down through line at Nala Sopara is halted. However, local trains on Western Suburbs are running late by 10 to 15 minutes between Virar to Churchgate."

06:15 am: Houses in Palghar waterlogged after heavy rain lashes Maharashtra.

05:15 am: Heavy rain in Mumbai floods Dadar TT area.

05:10 am: Not only streets are waterlogged, highway is also facing issue due t o heavy rainfall. 

05:00 am: As heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Wadala faces waterlogged streets. 

Mumbai witnessed heavy rain for the third consecutive day which brought train services and road traffic at a halt. 

Mumbai Education Minister had declared schools and colleges in Mumbai to be closed on Monday as a precautionary measure.  

The city received 54 per cent of its average monsoon season rainfall just in the last 20 day, the city's civic body noted.

Tags: mumbai rains, mumbai rains live updates, waterlogging in mumbai, mumbai monsoon, train services disrupted
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

