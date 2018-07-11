The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018 | Last Update : 10:24 PM IST

India, All India

ISRO espionage case: SC reserves verdict on plea for compensation

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Jul 10, 2018, 8:34 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2018, 8:33 pm IST

A three-judge bench while reserving verdict hinted at payment of compensation to Nambi Narayanan.

The Supreme Court in 1998 had granted compensation of Rs one lakh to Narayanan and others who were discharged in the case. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court in 1998 had granted compensation of Rs one lakh to Narayanan and others who were discharged in the case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgment in the petition of former ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan for action against former top officials of Kerala Police who had allegedly subjected him to torture and illegal detention in connection with the ISRO espionage case.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud while reserving verdict hinted at payment of compensation to Nambi Narayanan. Justice Chandrachud orally observed that justice has to be delivered to Nambi Narayanan.

Nambi Narayanan had challenged the judgment of the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court upholding the decision of the Kerala government to drop disciplinary proceedings against officials of Kerala police -- Siby Mathew (former ADGP), and two retired Superintendents of Police, K K Joshua and S Vijayan. Though a single judge had quashed the notification, a division bench reversed the single judge’s order. 

Subsequently, the case was taken over by the CBI, which found that the case baseless, and filed a closure report. The CBI report also listed several lapses committed by the officers of Kerala police and recommended action against them.

The Kerala government then issued a notification dated June 27, 1996, and directed further investigation. This action of the state was challenged by Narayanan before Kerala High Court, which had upheld the notification. Then he moved apex court.

On Tuesday, counsel for CBI submitted that a probe was necessary against the officials who implicated him. The counsel for Siby Mathews denied the allegations and asserted that he was a responsible officer who had also headed the State Information Commission.

It must be noted that Kerala government filed a brief response on Nambi Narayanan's plea to prosecute senior police officials who investigated the ISRO spy scandal and said it was willing to unconditionally abide by whatever order passed by the apex court.

The apex court in 1998 had granted compensation of Rs one lakh to Narayanan and others who were discharged in the case. The state government was directed to pay the amount.

Tags: supreme court, isro espionage case, nambi narayanan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

2

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

3

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

4

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

5

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham