Hafiz Saeed calls Aasiya Andrabi his sister, says NIA

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 10, 2018, 11:10 am IST
Andrabi’s Twitter handle shows that there are active terrorist in Kashmir Valley and some in PoK as many Lashkar operatives follow her.

Andrabi- accused of being a key motivator of protest in Kashmir after the death of Burhan Wani in 2016. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Aasiya Andrabi, a Kashmiri separatist was brought to the Delhi headquarters for questioning by the National Investigative Agency.

Every few hours, there is a new set of women investigators who arrive to question her on her association with Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and her such hardline take on India.

Andrabi- accused of being a key motivator of protest in Kashmir after the death of Burhan Wani in 2016. She was shifted to Delhi from Srinagar jail for quizzing her after NIA got 10 days custody of her.

According to NDTV report, investigators say that Andrabi openly affiliated herself with Hafiz Saeed but never had to face law.

An investigator said, "She addressed a rally of Hafiz Saeed on telephone. He calls her his sister."

Andrabi’s Twitter handle clearly shows that there are active terrorist in Kashmir Valley and some in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir as many Lashkar operatives are her followers.

After translating her tweets from Urdu, it is revealed that she openly tweets anti-India sentiments, confirms NIA officer.

NIA say though Aasiay Andrabi has never faced law due to “patronage by the state” but many a times, she has been put under house arrest and continues freedom to join anti-India terror elements in Pakistan.

Officials are sure this time that they have enough evidence to prove that she has been instigatiing women students to come and protest on streets of Valley.

Andrabi is a mother of two sons, her elder is studying M.Tech in Melbourne and younger son is in Malaysia at Islamic university.

FIR has been registered against Aasiya Andrabi for hoisting Pakistani flags on August 14 every year to mark Pakistan Day, using social media platforms to spread insurrectionist ideas, hate speeches that endanger India’s integrity, security and sovereignty.

Tags: national investigative agency, aasiya andrabi, hafiz saeed, lashkar-e-taiba, kashmir valley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

