The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018 | Last Update : 03:53 PM IST

India, All India

2 militants killed, security personnel injured in encounter in J&K's Shopian

PTI
Published : Jul 10, 2018, 3:04 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2018, 3:02 pm IST

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

So far, there are no reports of casualties on either side, the official said. (Representational Image)
  So far, there are no reports of casualties on either side, the official said. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Two militants were killed and a security personnel was injured on Tuesday in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Three civilians were also hurt after protestors clashed with security forces near the site of the gunbattle in Kundullan village, they said.

Bodies of two militants were recovered from the site at Kundullan in the district, a police spokesman said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the village early this morning following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

The official said a jawan was injured in the exchange of fire with the militants.

He said a large number of civilians rushed towards the encounter site at Kundullan and started pelting stones at security personnel.

The three civilians were injured in action by security forces to chase away the protestors, he said.

Tags: shopian encounter, j&k security forces
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

2

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

3

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

4

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

5

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham