India, All India

Mumbai beats Wuhan in Covid cases, corona positive tally crosses 51K

PTI
Published : Jun 10, 2020, 12:01 am IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2020, 12:01 am IST

The first coronavirus patient was found in the city on March 11 and the first death due to the COVID-19 was reported on March 17

Commuters, not adhering to social distancing norm, board a bus during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai PTI photo
 Commuters, not adhering to social distancing norm, board a bus during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai PTI photo

Mumbai: Mumbai surpassed Wuhan in the number of coronavirus cases. COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital crossed the 51,000 mark on Tuesday. With this, Mumbai is ahead of Wuhan by 700 cases. Only last week, Maharashtra's covid infection had crossed that of China. Some 1760 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

Ninety days after the first coronavirus positive patient was found in Mumbai, the number of cases in Maharashtra capital city crossed 50,000 on Tuesday while the death toll went up too.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai had crossed 10,000 on May 6 and 25,000 on May 21.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release that 1,015 new coronavirus patients were detected on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 50,878.

The death toll due to the pandemic in Maharashtra's capital increased to 1,758 with 58 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

904 patients were discharged from hospitals during this period, taking the number of recovered patients in the city to 22,942.

According to the BMC, the city has 26,178 active patients while 690 new suspected patients have been admitted to various hospitals.

The first coronavirus patient was found in the city on March 11 and the first death due to the COVID-19 was reported on March 17.

Of 58 patients who died in the city since Monday evening, 47 were suffering from various co-morbidities or existing health conditions.

The civic body also claimed that it has carried out 2,33,570 coronavirus tests so far.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city between June 1-8 was 3 per cent, but in three civic wards in Western suburbs (P-north, R-north and R-south) the growth rate was over 5 per cent, the BMC said.

Four civic wards (K-East, L, S and P-North) have reported over 1,500 COVID-19 cases each while wards A, B, C and R-north have reported less than 500 COVID-19 cases.

At present, 4,071 buildings have been sealed. There are 775 containment zones in slums and chawls.

Medics take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab test at a government hospital, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Kejriwal's covid test negative, Delhi positive cases may touch 5.5 lakhs by July

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah during 'West Bangal Jan Samvad' virtual rally, at party headquarters in New Delhi. PTI photo

Bengal voters will turn Mamata into a political refugee: Amit Shah

In this satellite image provided by Planet Labs, the Ngari Gansa civil-military airport base is seen near the border with India in far western region of Tibet in China. There is evidence of development around the airport. Tensions along the China-India border high in the Himalayas have flared again in recent weeks. (AP)

China, India pull back at three points in Ladakh

Fire break-out in Assam

Assam: Massive fire breaks out at Baghjan gas well

