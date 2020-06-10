Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 | Last Update : 01:52 AM IST

77th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

267,614

10,770

Recovered

129,226

5,191

Deaths

7,481

261

Maharashtra88529409753169 Tamil Nadu3322917527289 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20574189641249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5760251964 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4813272075 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala200681417 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
India, All India

Kejriwal's covid test negative, Delhi positive cases may touch 5.5 lakhs by July

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Jun 10, 2020, 12:39 am IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2020, 12:39 am IST

Delhi may record 44,000 COVID-19 cases by June 15 and it would need 6,600 beds in hospitals

Medics take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab test at a government hospital, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI photo
  Medics take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab test at a government hospital, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's coronavirus test has returned negative.
Delhi, that is witnessing a steep rise in novel coronavirus cases on a daily basis, may by July end have 5.5 lakh cases. Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that going by present doubling rate in the city, which is 12.6 days, Delhi may soon be under the grip of the deadly virus and may need roughly 80,000 beds for patients gasping for breath. Incidentally, World Health Organisation (WHO) too has said that COVID-19 pandemic situation was worsening around the globe.

However, the Central government continues to insist that there was no community transmission of COVID-19 in the city yet.

“Delhi may record 44,000 COVID-19 cases by June 15 and it would need 6,600 beds in hospitals. By June 30, there would be one lakh cases of coronavirus in Delhi and we will need 15,000 beds. It is estimated that Delhi will record 2.15 lakh cases by July 15 and 33,000 beds would be required. There might be 5.5 lakh cases by July 31 and Delhi would need 80,000 beds," Mr Sisodia said. He added that in the given scenario, Delhi needs beds and ventilators for its owns residents who may have to scramble for these if people from outside Delhi are allowed to occupy beds in the city.

Delhi recorded 2289 fresh cases taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to close to 30,000 and the death toll to 874 after 113 new fatalities were reported. The recovery rate in Delhi is 37.92 per cent, much below the national average of 48.47 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister tested negative for COVID-19 but former Congress leader who has now joined BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, tested positive and was admitted to hospital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain blamed Centre for the spurt in cases of COVID-19 in the city due to flight operations. "Epidemiologically, community transmission is third stage of the infection... In Delhi, of the new cases being reported, in nearly half of the cases, the source of infection is not known," the health minister said.

In Maharashtra, that has reported over 88,000 cases, which is higher than China, on Tuesday, 54-year old Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation died of the virus and as per reports, 55 employees of BMC have died due to the virus and close to 2000 are under treatment.

Places like Sikkim and Daman that were so far clear of the virus too have started reporting cases. Fearing fast spread of novel coronovirus due to opening up of public places, Meghalaya government on Tuesday withdrew its earlier order that allowed religious places to reopen doors to devotees from June 14 saying congregations of any kind would have to be avoided for the time being, given the unrelenting rise in COVID-19 cases.

So far 10 cases of COVID-19 have also been detected among the Tibetan community living in India, of which 4 have recovered, 5 are under treatment and 1 has died. According to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the few positive cases that have recently surfaced in the Tibetan community were all found to have travel history to red zones, mainly Delhi. CTA has asked its people to help check community transmission in its initial stage. Tibetan Health Department has started door-to-door screening of its persons and is also distributing immunity boosting Tibetan medicines among its 25 settlements throughout India.

India on Tuesday had 9982 fresh cases and 336 new deaths and according to union health ministry total 2,66, 598 cases and 7471 deaths have been reported in the country so far. However, other agencies like Covid19India.org said there were 2,70,876 cases and 7554 deaths in India while John Hopkins said it were 2,68,125 cases and 7487 deaths by Tuesday evening.

The Health ministry has deployed multi-disciplinary central teams to 15 States/UTs that have more than 50districts/municipal bodies witnessing high case load and high spurt of virus, to assist the State Governments by providing technical support for containment and facilitate management of COVID-19 outbreak.

These States/UTs are: Maharashtra (7 districts/municipalities), Telangana (4), Tamil Nadu (7), Rajasthan (5),Assam (6), Haryana (4), Gujarat (3), Karnataka (4), Uttarakhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (5), West Bengal (3), Delhi (3), Bihar (4), Uttar Pradesh (4), and Odisha (5).

Tags: coronavirus in delhi, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah during 'West Bangal Jan Samvad' virtual rally, at party headquarters in New Delhi. PTI photo

Bengal voters will turn Mamata into a political refugee: Amit Shah

Commuters, not adhering to social distancing norm, board a bus during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai PTI photo

Mumbai beats Wuhan in Covid cases, corona positive tally crosses 51K

In this satellite image provided by Planet Labs, the Ngari Gansa civil-military airport base is seen near the border with India in far western region of Tibet in China. There is evidence of development around the airport. Tensions along the China-India border high in the Himalayas have flared again in recent weeks. (AP)

China, India pull back at three points in Ladakh

Fire break-out in Assam

Assam: Massive fire breaks out at Baghjan gas well

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham