Kejriwal to implement L-G's order overruling reservation in hospitals for Delhites

PTI
Published : Jun 10, 2020, 6:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2020, 6:08 pm IST

The CM said data shows that COVID-19 cases will significantly increase in Delhi in the coming days.

File image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
 File image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government will implement Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order overturning the decision on reservation of Delhi government-run and private hospitals for Delhiites.

Addressing an online media briefing, he said data shows that COVID-19 cases will significantly increase in Delhi in the coming days.

Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states, Kejriwal said. He said that out of the 1.5 lakh beds, it is estimated that 80,000 beds will be required for Delhiites.

"We have a big challenge ahead. We all have to fight against COVID-19 together," the chief minister said.

The AAP government will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all, he said, asking people to make the fight against the novel coronavirus a mass movement. This is not the time to do politics. We all have to fight COVID-19 together, Kejriwal said. 

