CM Adityanath's Rs 1 lakh cheque to UP board topper bounces

Barabanki: A topper of Uttar Pradesh board exams was elated when he received a cheque from chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Soon, it turned into disappointment when the cheque bounced. Not only that, he had to pay a penalty for it.

Alok Misra, who ranked seventh in the Class 10 exams of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), was invited to Lucknow on May 29 for a felicitation function and given a cheque of Rs 1 lakh by the chief minister for securing 93.5 per cent marks in the exams.

His father deposited the cheque in a bank in Lucknow on June 5 and was subsequently informed that it had bounced due to a mismatch of signatures. He was also made to pay the penalty for it.

The cheque presented to the student had the signature of Raj Kumar Yadav, District Inspector of Schools, Barabanki.

"I was very happy to receive the cheque from the chief minister. Later, I came to know that it had bounced. It led to some disappointment," Alok, a student of Young Stream Inter College, said.

When contacted, Yadav said the student was given another cheque and the matter was resolved. No other student had come up with a similar complaint, he added.

Terming the matter "serious", District Magistrate Uday Bhanu Tripathi said he would take action.