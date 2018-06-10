The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 10, 2018 | Last Update : 11:28 AM IST

India, All India

Xi Jinping suggests PM Modi new trade target of USD 100 billion by 2020

PTI
Published : Jun 10, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2018, 9:39 am IST

India-China bilateral trade reached USD 84.44 billion in 2017, according to data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs in March.

PM Modi had detailed discussions with President Xi on bilateral and global issues on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 PM Modi had detailed discussions with President Xi on bilateral and global issues on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Qingdao: President Xi Jinping has suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the two countries set up a new bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2020 as Beijing is looking at importing non-Basmati rice as well as sugar to address the trade deficit.

PM Modi had detailed discussions with President Xi on bilateral and global issues on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit here.

PM Modi said his meeting with Xi Jinping would add vigour to the India-China friendship after their first informal summit at Wuhan in April.

Addressing a press briefing here, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that President Xi suggested to Prime Minister Modi that India and China should set up a new bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2020.

Also Read: Next informal summit in India in 2019, Xi Jinping accepts PM Modi’s invite

The India-China bilateral trade reached $84.44 billion last year, according to data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs in March.

The two countries had earlier set a bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2015.

Gokhale said that India has allowed China's state-owned Bank of China to open its branch in Mumbai.

"There was some discussion on trade and investment-related issues. And in that context Xi told PM Modi that China is looking at enhancing agricultural exports from India including non-Basmati rice and sugar," Gokhale said.

An agreement was signed between China's General Administration of Customs and India's Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare on Phytosanitary requirements for exporting rice from India to China, one of the World's biggest rice markets.

The 2006 Protocol on Phytosanitary Requirements for Exporting Rice from India to China has been amended to include the export of non-Basmati varieties of rice from India.

At present, India can only export Basmati rice to China.

A couple of business delegations from India and the department of commerce have visited China in the recent months and it is hoped that this will lead to additional imports from India this year, he said.

"The Chinese side also said that it will encourage our pharmaceutical companies to register for high-quality Indian pharma products in the Chinese market. This was an important aspect from our perspective because we have been pressing for greater pharma exports into the country," the foreign secretary said.

In response to the Chinese President's suggestion for enhancing financial cooperation between the two countries and also helping trade, PM Modi conveyed to President Xi India's readiness to permit the Bank of China to establish its branch in Mumbai, Gokhale said.

China has been promising to address the issue of trade deficit with India which has been seeking a greater market access for its goods and services in China.

Trade deficit with China stood at $36.73 billion during April-October this fiscal.

India's trade deficit with China has marginally dipped to $51 billion in 2016-17 from $52.69 billion in the previous fiscal.

Tags: india china economic growth, narendra modi, xi jinping, sco

MOST POPULAR

1

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

2

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

3

Apple accused of stealing logo; could cough up $200K fine to startup

4

Football fans: Here’s a World Cup health warning

5

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham