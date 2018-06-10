The Asian Age | News

Three out of 4 infants dead as UP hospital provides only one oxygen cylinder

ANI
Published : Jun 10, 2018, 2:05 pm IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2018, 2:04 pm IST

However, the hospital authorities denied the allegation saying that only one infant died after suffering cardiac arrest.

The family of the infants alleged that they died due to hospital's negligence. (Photo: ANI)
 The family of the infants alleged that they died due to hospital's negligence. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: In a sheer case of medical apathy, three out of four infants died after being put on one oxygen cylinder in Lucknow's King George's Medical University.

The family of the infants alleged that they died due to hospital's negligence.

However, the hospital authorities denied the allegation saying that only one infant died after suffering cardiac arrest.

"Only one infant died after suffering cardiac arrest rest are under observation. All the remaining three infants have been admitted to Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)," Dr. Sudhir Singh, Media co-ordinator of the hospital said.

