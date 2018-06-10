RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav hints he may quit politics

Senior party leaders are miffed at having been “overlooked” and a rank newcomer with little political experience being given control of the party.

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav created a flutter in political circles with a tweet hinting that he may be quitting politics. In his tweet, Tej Pratap Yadav used a quote from Mahabharata and said he wished to hand over the throne of Hastinapur to Arjun and leave for Dwarika. He added that some leaders were upset because he could emerge as a kingmaker in Bihar.

“Mera sochna hai ki main Arjun ko Hastinapur ki gaddi par baithaun aur khud Dawarika chala jaun... Ab kuch ek chuglon ko kasht hai ki main king maker naa kahlaun,” Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted. Clarifying his stand on the statement, Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters on Saturday, “I cannot tolerate indiscipline within RJD. People don’t listen to me. They don’t entertain my phone calls. My instructions are not followed and when I inquire about the delay in work, they don’t give clear answers.” He added, “My father has been running this party but some leaders are involved in anti-party activities which I cannot allow.” He further said that some people were trying to create differences between him and his younger brother (Tejashwi Yadav) whom he “loves very much”.

Dissent has been brewing in RJD since Lalu Yadav handed over reins of the party to his younger son Tejashwi after he was convicted and jailed in the fodder scam. Senior party leaders are miffed at having been “overlooked” and a rank newcomer with little political experience being given control of the party. Political analysts say that Tej Pratap’s tweet may be a reflection of this “desperation” of not being taken seriously by party seniors over and above the disappointment of his brother being chosen over him to lead the party.

Taking a dig at him NDA leaders on Saturday said, “A situation like this generally occurs in dynastic politics. Party leaders are not happy with Lalu Yadav overlooking them and promoting his younger son.”

29-year-old Tej Pratap was elected as MLA from the Mahua constituency. He was appointed health minister in the Grand Secular Alliance government. In December last year, Tej Pratap Yadav had created a controversy by allegedly threatening to assault Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and also vowed to set his house on fire at his son’s wedding. Sources said that Tej Pratap Yadav was upset with Sushil Kumar Modi for accusing the family of being involed in benami land deals.