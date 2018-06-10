Nabbed gangster Sampat Nehra wanted to kill Salman Khan, say police

According to police, Nehra had gone to Mumbai to take note of the actor's movement around his house.

Sampat Nehra (in blue) is one of the most wanted gangsters belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police who had arrested gangster Sampath Nehra on June 6, Wednesday, revealed that he was also plotting to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Sampat Nehra is one of the most wanted gangsters belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Hyderabad.

According to police, Nehra had gone to Mumbai to take note of the actor's movement around his house.

"Bishnoi had threatened to kill Salman Khan in connection with blackbuck case. Nehra had gone to recce his residence in Mumbai and planned to flee outside India after executing the plan," police officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A resident of Kalauri village in Rajasthan's Churu district, Nehra was a sharp shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had been active in students politics. reported NDTV.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is quite active on social media platforms like Facebook and Whatsapp.

With more than two dozen criminal cases pending against him in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh, Nehra, 28, also carried a cash reward on his head and had been absconding for the past few years.