The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 10, 2018 | Last Update : 11:28 AM IST

India, All India

Nabbed gangster Sampat Nehra wanted to kill Salman Khan, say police

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 10, 2018, 9:55 am IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2018, 9:54 am IST

According to police, Nehra had gone to Mumbai to take note of the actor's movement around his house.

Sampat Nehra (in blue) is one of the most wanted gangsters belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Sampat Nehra (in blue) is one of the most wanted gangsters belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police who had arrested gangster Sampath Nehra on June 6, Wednesday, revealed that he was also plotting to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan. 

Sampat Nehra is one of the most wanted gangsters belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Hyderabad.

According to police, Nehra had gone to Mumbai to take note of the actor's movement around his house. 

"Bishnoi had threatened to kill Salman Khan in connection with blackbuck case. Nehra had gone to recce his residence in Mumbai and planned to flee outside India after executing the plan," police officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A resident of Kalauri village in Rajasthan's Churu district, Nehra was a sharp shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had been active in students politics. reported NDTV.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is quite active on social media platforms like Facebook and Whatsapp.

With more than two dozen criminal cases pending against him in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh, Nehra, 28, also carried a cash reward on his head and had been absconding for the past few years.

Tags: salman khan, gangster sampat nehra, lawrence bishnoi gang
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

2

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

3

Apple accused of stealing logo; could cough up $200K fine to startup

4

Football fans: Here’s a World Cup health warning

5

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham