J&K: Army foils infiltration bid along LoC, three militants killed

Srinagar: Three militants were killed on Sunday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said three militants attempting to infiltrate into this side of the LoC have been killed. The operation is in progress, the spokesman said.