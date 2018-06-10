The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 10, 2018

India, All India

J&K: Army foils infiltration bid along LoC, three militants killed

PTI
Published : Jun 10, 2018
Updated : Jun 10, 2018, 9:42 am IST

The Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An infiltration bid has been eliminated along the LoC in Karen Sector (Kupwara district), a defence spokesman said. (Photo: Representational/File)
 An infiltration bid has been eliminated along the LoC in Karen Sector (Kupwara district), a defence spokesman said. (Photo: Representational/File)

Srinagar: Three militants were killed on Sunday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An infiltration bid has been eliminated along the LoC in Karen Sector (Kupwara district), a defence spokesman said here. 

He said three militants attempting to infiltrate into this side of the LoC have been killed. The operation is in progress, the spokesman said. 

Tags: line of control (loc), failed infiltration bid, militants killed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

