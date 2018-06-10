JEE Advanced results out, Haryana's Pranav Goyal bags top spot

Kota's Meenal Parekh has emerged as topper among girls with 318 marks.

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on Sunday announced results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, with Haryana's Panchkula boy Pranav Goyal bagging the first rank scoring 337 marks out of 360.

The second position has been secured by Kota's Sahil Jain while Delhi's Kailash Gupta got the third spot.

Kota's Meenal Parekh has emerged as topper among girls with 318 marks.

Around, 1.55 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced examination this year that was conducted on May 20 out of which 18,138 have qualified.

With results out now, seat allocation will commence from June 15.

For the first time, JEE Advanced was held completely in the online mode. Selected ones will obtain admission into undergraduate courses, which will help in obtaining a bachelor's, integrated masters or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture.

Aspirants can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Check your results at https://www.jeeadv.ac.in/