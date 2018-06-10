The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 10, 2018 | Last Update : 01:11 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will eager to serve up the revenge in a platter in the final of the tournament. (Photo: PTI) Women’s Asia Cup T20 Final, INDW vs BANW: Bangladesh look to bowl out India under 100
 
India, All India

JEE Advanced results out, Haryana's Pranav Goyal bags top spot

PTI
Published : Jun 10, 2018, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2018, 12:26 pm IST

Kota's Meenal Parekh has emerged as topper among girls with 318 marks. 

The second position has been secured by Kota's Sahil Jain while Delhi's Kailash Gupta got the third spot. (Representational Image) 
 The second position has been secured by Kota's Sahil Jain while Delhi's Kailash Gupta got the third spot. (Representational Image) 

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on Sunday announced results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, with Haryana's Panchkula boy Pranav Goyal bagging the first rank scoring 337 marks out of 360.

The second position has been secured by Kota's Sahil Jain while Delhi's Kailash Gupta got the third spot. 

Kota's Meenal Parekh has emerged as topper among girls with 318 marks. 

Around, 1.55 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced examination this year that was conducted on May 20 out of which 18,138 have qualified. 

With results out now, seat allocation will commence from June 15. 

For the first time, JEE Advanced was held completely in the online mode. Selected ones will obtain admission into undergraduate courses, which will help in obtaining a bachelor's, integrated masters or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture. 

Aspirants can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years. 

Check your results at https://www.jeeadv.ac.in/

Tags: jee advanced results, indian institute of technology (iit)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

2

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

3

Apple accused of stealing logo; could cough up $200K fine to startup

4

Football fans: Here’s a World Cup health warning

5

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham