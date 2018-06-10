The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 10, 2018 | Last Update : 11:28 AM IST

India, All India

Kumaraswamy gives education portfolio to 'class 8 pass' minister

PTI
Published : Jun 10, 2018, 9:52 am IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2018, 10:05 am IST

Reacting to the issue, Kumaraswamy said, 'What have I studied? I'm working as the chief minister.'

CM Kumaraswamy retained the key Finance department, as also Energy with him while giving Home to his deputy G Parameshwara of the Congress. (Photo: File)
  CM Kumaraswamy retained the key Finance department, as also Energy with him while giving Home to his deputy G Parameshwara of the Congress. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday dismissed questions on the allocation of the Higher Education portfolio to a minister who has studied till Class 8. "What have I studied? I'm working as the chief minister," he said.

Kumaraswamy, who holds a BSc degree, was asked about JDS minister GT Devegowda reportedly being upset at being given the higher education portfolio, especially as his own formal education has been limited.

GT Devegowda, who defeated former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru in the May 12 assembly polls, was said to be eyeing key portfolios, according to party sources.

Reacting to the issue, Kumaraswamy, 59, said, "Some people will have the wish to work in certain departments, but in every department, there is an opportunity to work efficiently. We have to work efficiently. Is there a better department than Higher Education and Minor Irrigation to work?"

On reported comments by GT Devegowda about being given Higher Education, when he had just studied till the eighth standard, the chief minister said, "What have I studied? I'm working as the chief minister. Should I give Finance? There will be demand for certain ministries, but certain decisions are made internally in the party," he told reporters in Bengaluru, adding that such wishes of becoming a minister first and then wanting certain specific portfolios are common.

Earlier, the chief minister had drawn flak for saying he was at the "mercy" of the Congress and not the people. Kumaraswamy later said he never meant to show disrespect to the people of the state.

"What I meant was so long as they (Congress) support me I can continue. So, whatever programmes we have to pursue, I will be at the mercy of Congress," he said.

Kumaraswamy had allocated portfolios but it has left some upset including GT Devegowda and CS Puttaraju, who got the Minor Irrigation portfolio.

Kumaraswamy retained the key Finance department, as also Energy with him while giving Home to his deputy G Parameshwara of the Congress.

The chief minister had inducted 25 new ministers on June 6, including those from his party JD(S), Congress, BSP, and the fledgling KPJP.

The JDS leader became the chief minister after the Congress offered support to the party keep out the BJP. In the 225-member Assembly, including one nominated, the Congress has 78 MLAs, the JDS has 36 and the BJP 104, with three others.

Tags: cm h d kumaraswamy, portfolio allocation, jds congress alliance
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

2

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

3

Apple accused of stealing logo; could cough up $200K fine to startup

4

Football fans: Here’s a World Cup health warning

5

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham