Saturday, Jun 10, 2017 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

India, All India

Uttarakhand: 1 crew member dies, 2 suffer injuries in chopper accident

PTI
Published : Jun 10, 2017, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2017, 11:15 am IST

All 5 passengers in the Agusta 119 helicopter, headed to Haridwar from Badrinath, were reported safe.

A police officer said the helicopter got disbalanced while taking off due to insufficient air pressure and fell down. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 A police officer said the helicopter got disbalanced while taking off due to insufficient air pressure and fell down. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Dehradun: A crew member was killed and two pilots suffered injuries when a helicopter carrying pilgrims met with an accident while taking off from the Himalayan shrine of Badrinath in Uttarakhand on Saturday.

All the five passengers were reportedly safe.

An official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Delhi said that an engineer, who was part of the crew, died in the accident, while the two pilots suffered injuries.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt said on the phone that the engineer was hit by rotor blades.

The police officer said the helicopter got disbalanced while taking off due to insufficient air pressure and fell down.

The accident took place around 0745 hrs.

The Agusta 119 helicopter, belonging to Mumbai-based private operator Krestal Aviation, was on its way from Badrinath to Haridwar.

The DGCA said it was investigating the matter.

Tags: badrinath temple, accident, directorate general of civil aviation, agusta 119 helicopter
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun

