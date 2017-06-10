The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 10, 2017

India, All India

Odisha: 8 killed, 2 seriously injured as truck hits autorickshaw

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Jun 10, 2017, 2:10 pm IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2017, 2:09 pm IST

According to reports, the mishap occurred as the driver of the good-laden truck lost control over the wheels at a turning.

The autorickshaw was hit head-on by a truck at Jagatisinghpur, Odisha. (Photo: DC)
 The autorickshaw was hit head-on by a truck at Jagatisinghpur, Odisha. (Photo: DC)

Jagatsinghpur: At least eight people were killed and two others critically injured, when a truck hit an auto-rickshaw head-on at Singatalia village under Balikuda police limits in Odisha’s Jagatisinghpur district on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the mishap occurred as the driver of the good-laden truck lost control over the wheels at a turning, near Singhatalia village on Jagatisinghpur-Machhagaon road and rammed into the auto-rickshaw.

The victims were returning home after watching the Snana Poornima ceremony at Achyutananda Dham at Nemal in Cuttack district.

While seven persons died on the spot, one of the three injured breathed his last while being rushed to Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

The condition of the two others is said to be critical.

Tags: road accident, rash driving, death toll
Location: India, Odisha

