↑ Grab this Headline Animator

1 killed as Army thwarts infiltration bid in Kashmir; 8 foiled attempts in 14 days

Published : Jun 10, 2017, 1:38 pm IST
With the latest operation, the number of militants killed in encounters along the LoC in N Kashmir in the past 4 days has gone up to 14.

Srinagar: A militant was killed as the Army thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in north Kashmir.

An Army official said the troops guarding the LoC observed movement of ultras trying to sneak into the valley from across the border and challenged them. During the exchange of fire, a militant was killed, the official said.

With the latest operation, the number of militants killed in encounters along the LoC in north Kashmir in the past four days has gone up to 14.

An Army jawan also lost his life in one of the encounters. A defence spokesman on Thursday said multiple attempts made by Pakistan army to push armed infiltrators across the LoC were foiled by the troops at Machhil and Naugam sectors in Kupwara district, Gurez in Bandipora district and Uri in Baramulla, resulting in the killing of seven militants.

All the four infiltration bids were aided by the Pakistani forces who provided active support, including cover fire using heavy calibre artillery, the Army's Northern Command had said in a statement.

With the killing of six militants in Uri sector on Friday and one in Gurez on Saturday, the Army has foiled eight infiltration attempts in less than a fortnight in north Kashmir.

Three of the attempts were scuttled in Uri sector alone. On May 26, the Army killed two Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) members who tried to infiltrate into Uri sector in Baramulla district to carry out an attack on the soldiers.

Six more militants were killed in the same sector on May 27 when they attempted to sneak into the valley from across the border. In 2017, Army foiled 24 infiltration attempts killing 41 armed intruders along the LoC.

