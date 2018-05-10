The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 10, 2018

India

West Bengal Panchayat polls to be held on May 14, as per schedule: Supreme Court

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 10, 2018
Updated : May 10, 2018, 3:57 pm IST

Supreme Court has asked the State Election Commission and the West Bengal government to ensure free and fair polls.

Supreme Court has asked the State Election Commission not to issue notification on declaration of results till July 3. (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court has asked the State Election Commission not to issue notification on declaration of results till July 3.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the West Bengal Panchayat elections will be held on May 14, as per the earlier schedule.

The apex court has asked the State Election Commission and the West Bengal government to ensure free and fair polls.

The court asked the State Election Commission not to issue notification on declaration of results till July 3.

