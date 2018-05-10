West Bengal Panchayat polls to be held on May 14, as per schedule: Supreme Court

Supreme Court has asked the State Election Commission and the West Bengal government to ensure free and fair polls.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the West Bengal Panchayat elections will be held on May 14, as per the earlier schedule.

The court asked the State Election Commission not to issue notification on declaration of results till July 3.