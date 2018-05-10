No place like 'Indian occupied Kashmir', says Sushma Swaraj to student who sought help

A J&K student with 'Indian occupied Kashmir' as his Twitter location had asked Sushma Swaraj for passport related help.

Minutes later after the student changed his Twitter place line, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj acknowledged the correction and directed authorities to help him. (Photo AP/File)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is known for her promptness in helping out Indians who are stuck in difficult situations across the world.

However, on Wednesday, when a student from J&K with ‘Indian-occupied Kashmir’ set as his Twitter location, sought help from her, she gave him a lesson on political geography.

Sheikh Ateeq, who is pursuing medicine course from Philppines, tweeted from his Twitter handle @SAteEQ019 and requested Swaraj to help him with getting a new passport and said he needed to get back to his “home, India” citing his health issue.

“I am from J&K doing medicine course here in Philippines my passport got damaged I applied for new one 1 month ago I request u pls help me to get it as i literally need to go home for medical checkup (sic),” Ateeq said in a tweet tagging Swaraj.

However, while responding to him, Sushma Swaraj said his profile says he is from 'Indian occupied Kashmir', and no such place exists.

"If you are from J&K state, we will definitely help you. But your profile says you are from 'Indian occupied Kashmir'. There is no place like that," Swaraj tweeted back.

Soon after, Ateeq corrected the location on his Twitter bio to “jammu &kashmir/ manila”.

Minutes later, the foreign minister acknowledged the correction and directed authorities to help him.

“I am happy that you have corrected the profile. Jaideep - He is an Indian national from J&K. Pls help him,” Swaraj tweeted.

However, Ateeq's Twitter profile is not visible since then.