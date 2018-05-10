The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 10, 2018 | Last Update : 03:09 PM IST

India, All India

UP: Lover's family calls over 20-yr-old man, thrashes him to death

PTI
Published : May 10, 2018, 1:13 pm IST
Updated : May 10, 2018, 1:14 pm IST

The girl's family members called the man to meet and after he reached, they thrashed him and threw him on roadside in unconscious state.

The passersby informed the parents of the man, who reached the spot and admitted him to the BHU Trauma Centre. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. (Photo: ANI | Representational)
 The passersby informed the parents of the man, who reached the spot and admitted him to the BHU Trauma Centre. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Varanasi: A 20-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up by the family members of a girl with whom he had a love affair in Sambhaipur village, police said.

The deceased, identified as Mohit Kumar, a resident of Korauta village, was called by the family members of the girl to meet them. When he reached, they allegedly thrashed him and threw him on the roadside in an unconscious state, they said.

The passersby informed the parents of the man, who reached the spot and admitted him to the BHU Trauma Centre. The man later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

When the family members of the man went to register an FIR at the Lohta police station, the station officer did not register the case saying the matter pertained to another police station, where the incident occurred.

A large number of people sat on a 'dharna' demanding an FIR and the immediate arrest of the accused. Later, on the instruction of the SP (rural), a case was registered at the Jansa police station, following which the supporters ended their 'dharna', police said.

A named FIR was registered against three persons in which the father and the brother of the girl were arrested from their house, they said, adding that further probe was on in the matter.

Tags: man beaten to death, up law and order, uttar pradesh crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

MOST POPULAR

1

Real versus reel Sanju: Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt to forget camaraderie, take on each other

2

Apple Watch Series 3 LTE from May 11 in India, via Airtel, Reliance Jio

3

4-step guide to soothing mosquito, tick bites with kitchen ingredients

4

Ram Charan on 'biggest examples' Aamir, Salman, Rangasthalam success, Rajamouli film

5

Cholera vaccination campaign starts in Yemen after year delay: WHO

more

Editors' Picks

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

more

ALSO FROMLife

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham