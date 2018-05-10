The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 10, 2018 | Last Update : 10:15 AM IST

India, All India

Legal notice sent to Akshay-Twinkle for auctioning 'Rustom' costume

PTI
Published : May 10, 2018, 10:04 am IST
Updated : May 10, 2018, 10:04 am IST

The group, which also included the wife of a Navy man, said it was offended that the costume was presented as an 'original naval uniform'.

Eleven serving defence officers and eight others have sent a legal notice to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, accusing the Bollywood couple of 'playing with the sentiments' of the armed forces by putting up for auction a naval costume from the film 'Rustom'. (Photo: File)
 Eleven serving defence officers and eight others have sent a legal notice to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, accusing the Bollywood couple of 'playing with the sentiments' of the armed forces by putting up for auction a naval costume from the film 'Rustom'. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Eleven serving defence officers and eight others have sent a legal notice to actors Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, accusing the Bollywood couple of "playing with the sentiments" of the armed forces by putting up for auction a naval costume from the Hindi film ‘Rustom’.

The group, which also included the wife of a Navy man and seven retired officers, said it was offended that the actors had listed the costume as an "original naval uniform". "Uniforms resembling those of the armed forces pose a potential threat to national security as the said uniform, insignia and badges could pass for genuine service clothing and can find their way to anti-national elements who can use it to foment trouble," the notice said.

A copy of the notice has also been sent to the auction house Salt Scout and the office of the Defence minister.

The officers urged the minister to take action against the actors and to stop the auctioning of the outfit Akshay Kumar wore in the 2016 film, a fictional account loosely based on the real-life case of Naval Officer K M Nanavati, charged with and then acquitted of killing his wife. "...by putting in auction 'Akshay Kumar's Rustom Naval Officer Uniform' you have shown no respect for national interest but have also played with the sentiments of armed forces personnel and their widows including my clients, who are retired, as well as serving armed forces officials and their family members," the notice read.

Akshay Kumar had put the outfit up for the auction on April 26 in support of an NGO working for the cause of animal rescue and welfare. "Hi, all I'm thrilled to announce that you can bid to win the actual naval officer uniform I wore in Rustom! Auction's proceeds will support the cause of animal rescue and welfare. Place your bid at http://www.SaltScout.com," he wrote.

The bid, which will end on May 26, currently stands at Rs 2,35,000.

The issue was first taken up by one of the officers, who called Akshay Kumar's wife out on Facebook, warning her that he would "drag" her to court if she made even "a feeble attempt to auction this piece of costume in the garb of UNIFORM".

"...You touch our honour and we will give you a bloody nose," he said on the site. Twinkle Khanna responded by saying she would "not retaliate with violent threats but by taking legal action".

Akshay Kumar had said recently said the outfit was being auctioned off for a good cause.

"I don't think we did anything bad. I can't help if someone feels bad about it," he had said. Smita Dikshit, who has sent the legal notice on the group's behalf to the actor couple, told news agency PTI, "People of India who are ex-Army men and who are serving the country are enraged and in anger that these celebrities are not sensitive towards the emotions of the Armed Forces."

Tags: akshay kumar, twinkle khanna, rustom
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple Watch Series 3 LTE now available in India via Airtel, Jio

2

4-step guide to soothing mosquito, tick bites with kitchen ingredients

3

Ram Charan on 'biggest examples' Aamir, Salman, Rangasthalam success, Rajamouli film

4

Cholera vaccination campaign starts in Yemen after year delay: WHO

5

Archbishop of Canterbury listening to Stormzy to calm nerves before royal wedding

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham