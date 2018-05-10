The Asian Age | News

Centre trying to fulfill BR Ambedkar's dream of prosperous nation: Modi

Published : May 10, 2018
PM Modi said Congress did not allow the functioning of Parliament to avoid giving constitutional status to the OBC Commission.

The Prime Minister on Thursday addressed SC, ST, and Slum Morcha workers of Karnataka BJP via Narendra Modi app. (Photo: Twitter)
Bengaluru: Reaching out to Dalits and other backward communities ahead of the elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government was trying to fulfill BR Ambedkar's dream of a powerful and prosperous nation.

Hitting out at the ruling Congress in Karnataka, PM Modi said the party failed to confer the Bharat Ratna on Ambedkar when it was in power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the SC, ST, OBC and Slum Morcha workers of Karnataka BJP via Narendra Modi app, said, "Our government has made the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act more stringent".

He also reminded the workers that the BJP had the maximum number of members of Parliament belonging to the SC/ST, OBC and minority communities.

Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it did not allow the functioning of Parliament to avoid giving constitutional status to the OBC Commission.

"We are trying to fulfill Ambedkar's dream of a powerful and prosperous nation," he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had reached out to the party office-bearers and workers of the women and youth wings through the application.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and the counting of votes and results were be announced on May 15.

