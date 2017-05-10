The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

India, All India

India moved ICJ as Jadhav's life is under threat in Pak: MEA

PTI
Published : May 10, 2017, 2:44 pm IST
Updated : May 10, 2017, 2:54 pm IST

The MEA said India made 16 requests for consular access to Jadhav but there was no response from Pakistan on the demand.

MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: India decided to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the issue of retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav as he is in illegal detention in Pakistan and his life is under threat, the External Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the decision was taken in the case after careful deliberation.

He said India made 16 requests for consular access to Jadhav but there was no response from Pakistan on the demand. Islamabad has also not responded to India's request for papers relating to Jadhav's case.

There is also no information on the status of appeal by Jadhav's family against the order of a Pakistan military court which sentenced him to death on charges of "spying".

Baglay also said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had written to Pakistan Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz on April 27 requesting visas for Jadhav's family.

“Visas applied by family so that they could personally go to Pakistan to pursue the matter, haven't been granted, so far,” he said.

He further added, “We still don't have any information about Kulbhushan Jadhav's health and location.”

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, ministry of external affairs, gopal baglay, international court of justice
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

