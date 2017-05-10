The Asian Age | News

Do you want to take lie test, court asks Jagdish Tytler

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 10, 2017, 2:15 am IST
Updated : May 10, 2017, 2:15 am IST

Mr Verma, who has been made a witness in the case, had given conditional consent while seeking protection.

Jagdish Tytler
 Jagdish Tytler

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday directed Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who has been given a clean chit by the CBI in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, to clearly answer whether he wants to undergo a lie-detector test. Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Shivali Sharma said she does not want any conditional consent and directed Mr Tytler to file an affidavit with his answer or else appear before the court in person.

The court also passed a similar order regarding businessman Abhishek Verma and said the probe agency’s plea seeking permission for a lie-detection test on Mr Tytler and Mr Verma was maintainable. The court had last month reserved its order on CBI’s plea seeking its permission to conduct a lie-detector test on Mr Tytler and arms dealer Abhishek Verma, for further probe.

Mr Verma, who has been made a witness in the case, had given conditional consent while seeking protection.

Tags: jagdish tytler, 1984 anti-sikh riots, lie-detector test
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

