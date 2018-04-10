The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Apr 10, 2018

India, All India

UP Madrasa teaches Sanskrit alongside Urdu; students happy

ANI
Published : Apr 10, 2018, 2:15 pm IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2018, 2:16 pm IST

A student said that they feel good to learn Sanskrit and teachers teach and explain very well.

The principal of the Madrasa, Hafiz Nazre Alam, noted that being a modern establishment under the Uttar Pradesh Education Board, languages like Arabic are being taught as well. (Photo: ANI)
 The principal of the Madrasa, Hafiz Nazre Alam, noted that being a modern establishment under the Uttar Pradesh Education Board, languages like Arabic are being taught as well. (Photo: ANI)

Gorakhpur: In a display of communal harmony, students at a Madrasa in Gorakhpur are learning Sanskrit in addition to Hindi, English, and Urdu.

Students of Gorakhpur's Darul Uloom Husainia Madrasa said they have enjoyed learning the subject so far, and are being taught well by their teachers and students.

"We feel good to learn Sanskrit. Our teachers teach and explain things very well. Even our parents help us in learning," a student told ANI.

Meanwhile, the principal of the Madrasa, Hafiz Nazre Alam, noted that being a modern establishment under the Uttar Pradesh Education Board, languages like Arabic are being taught as well.

"Subjects like English, Hindi, Science, Maths, Urdu and Arabic are taught here. Sanskrit is now being taught to all students above Class 5. The parents of the students are also very happy and have never raised any objection to this," he added.

Education in Madrasas has been modernised in the recent past for the benefit of those studying there.

In October 2017, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said NCERT books are being introduced in Madrasas across the state, as per suggestions made by the state Madrasa Board.

On a related note, Madrasas are minority educational institutions offering study in Islamic theology and religious law.

Currently, there are about 19,000 recognised and 560 aided madrasas operating in the state. 

Tags: up education, uttar pradesh education board, sanskrit in madrasa
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur

