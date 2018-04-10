The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 10, 2018 | Last Update : 06:19 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court raps Centre, seeks Cauvery draft by May 3

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Apr 10, 2018, 5:24 am IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2018, 5:41 am IST

Seven IPL matches are scheduled to be held in Chennai between April 10 and May 20.

Seeking a draft scheme by May 3, the court said that the court will approve the draft after hearing views of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry. (Photo: PTI)
 Seeking a draft scheme by May 3, the court said that the court will approve the draft after hearing views of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Central government for not sticking to the March 29 deadline for framing a scheme to implement the award for distribution of the Cauvery river waters and directed the government to come up with a draft scheme by May 3.

In an apparent reference to protests in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the delay in constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said, “We will make sure that the court orders are implemented. You (counsel for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka) tell your competent authorities to ensure peace and not resort to violence in the states.”

“We don’t want anything which will hamper implementation… Please tell your people that when the matter is before us, they must cooperate. When the scheme comes into effect, it will become binding on the Centre and all states,” the CJI added. The Supreme Court’s tough talk came on the eve of a CSK-KKR IPL match in Chennai which is threatened to be jeopardised by pro-Tamil outfit agitating over the Cauvery issue.

A 4,000 strong posse of policemen has been deployed for security on Wednesday for the match amid intensified opposition to the IPL matches being held in Chennai. With Cauvery agitators threatening to hold protests at the match venue, flags, banners, firecrackers, bags, mobile phones and binoculars have been banned inside the stadium. Commandos and rapid action force (RAF) personnel are now part of the security for the match, police said.

Seven IPL matches are scheduled to be held in Chennai between April 10 and May 20.

In the Supreme Court, the bench, also comprising Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, was critical of the fact that despite specific direction on the setting up of the water-sharing scheme within six weeks, the Centre has been unable to do so.

Seeking a draft scheme by May 3, the court said that the court will approve the draft after hearing views of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

“When the scheme comes into effect, it will become binding on the Centre and all states,” the CJI said.

Attorney-general K.K. Venugopal’s plea for a three months’ extension to implement the court’s directions was declined.

“There is no difficulty in setting up the Cauvery Management Board  the difficulty is whether administrative member or a technical member should head it,” the A-G said, asking the court to clarify whether the scheme has to be strictly in terms of the award by the Cauvery Water Tribunal.

The argument triggered a terse response from the CJI who asked why the Centre had not approached the court earlier if it had any confusion.

“We don’t know why you have not finalised it till date. You better frame it and submit it to us. Why didn’t you come to us earlier if you had any confusion?” asked the CJI.

Senior counsel for Tamil Nadu, Shekhar Naphade and G. Umapathy, said that people in the state were anguished over Karnataka not releasing the water.“We have filed a contempt application for not implementing the directions,” Mr Naphade said.

Senior counsel Shyam Divan and Mohan Katarki for Karnataka denied that Karnataka had deliberately flouted the tribunal’s award.

Tags: supreme court, cauvery river, central government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

5 ingredients all busy women should have in their pantry

2

UK school to allow boys to wear skirts upholding gender-neutrality

3

Goat meat gets trendy as celebrity chefs endorse protein

4

Why're you late: Employee's epic excuse, boss's reply melts hearts over internet

5

Black Panther beats Titanic to become the third-highest grossing U.S. film

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

B-town celebs Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and others spotted at the Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika, Abhay-Patralekhaa were seen during the promotions of their forthcoming film. See all the exclusive pictures here. Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Ranveer, Aditi at Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika at event

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham