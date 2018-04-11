The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 10, 2018 | Last Update : 10:12 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Harbhajan Singh claimed the wicket of Sunil Narine early on. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR: Visitors post 202-6 on board
 
India, All India

Search on for 35-yr-old Bengaluru anthropologist, missing for week

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 10, 2018, 9:23 pm IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2018, 9:25 pm IST

Atreyee Majumder, has been missing since April 4, the day she arrived in Bengaluru.

Police said Atreyee Majumder was seen on security footage at two hotels after that - the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur. (Twitter Screengrab)
 Police said Atreyee Majumder was seen on security footage at two hotels after that - the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur. (Twitter Screengrab)

Bengaluru: A resident of Bellandur in Bengaluru, Atreyee Majumder, has been missing for nearly a week and her friends and colleagues are desperately looking for her using a google spreadsheet to coordinate a massive search.

35-year-old anthropologist, Atreyee, has been missing since April 4 (Wednesday), the day she arrived in Bengaluru from Canada. She is currently pursuing a post doctoral (PhD) fellowship in Toronto.  

She was received by her parents who took her to their home in Bengaluru. Her parents said she slept in her room till 9 pm on April 4 and then stepped out with her handbag. She never returned.

The police said she was seen on security footage at two hotels after that - the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur.

"She stayed at Novotel hotel on 4 April, and her last known location was at the Marriot hotel where CCTV footage shows she checked out on 6 April. It also showed that she was alone and no one was with her," reports quoted Sadiq Pasha, inspector at Marthahalli police station who is investigating the case, saying.

Atreyee left her phone behind and only took her passport and handbag with cash.

Atreyee studied at the National Law School in Bengaluru and at Yale. She has been in Toronto for her post-doctoral research.

According to reports, a day before her disappearance, Atreyee had not responded to calls from her parents. When she finally got back a day later, she said she had arrived in New Delhi. She was asked by her father to fly straight away to Bengaluru.

Her family and friends have shared her photos on social media, hoping to get some information about her location. Pamphlets are also being distributed and the police are searching hospitals and hotels.

The message on social media read: Dr Atreyee Majumder, Ph.D., (35) has been missing since she was seen last at the Marriott at Bellandur in Bengaluru on April 6. She is short (5 feet 0 inch) and thin, and speaks English, Hindi, and Bengali. If you see her, please call 9448290990 or 9845261515.

Tags: woman missing, bengaluru woman missing, atreyee majumder
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Meghan, Harry urge wedding invitees to donate to charities, including one in Mumbai

2

Embalmed alive: Russian woman put on formaldehyde drip instead of saline, dies in agony

3

Telunas: The perfect place to relax, rejuvinate and rejoice amid cerulean waves

4

Everyone present on the sets was really in awe of the scenes: Varun on October

5

Red hot chilli pepper: Man develops brain disorder after eating Carolina Reaper

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMLife

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham