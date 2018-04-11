Search on for 35-yr-old Bengaluru anthropologist, missing for week

Atreyee Majumder, has been missing since April 4, the day she arrived in Bengaluru.

Police said Atreyee Majumder was seen on security footage at two hotels after that - the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur. (Twitter Screengrab)

Bengaluru: A resident of Bellandur in Bengaluru, Atreyee Majumder, has been missing for nearly a week and her friends and colleagues are desperately looking for her using a google spreadsheet to coordinate a massive search.

35-year-old anthropologist, Atreyee, has been missing since April 4 (Wednesday), the day she arrived in Bengaluru from Canada. She is currently pursuing a post doctoral (PhD) fellowship in Toronto.

She was received by her parents who took her to their home in Bengaluru. Her parents said she slept in her room till 9 pm on April 4 and then stepped out with her handbag. She never returned.

The police said she was seen on security footage at two hotels after that - the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur.

"She stayed at Novotel hotel on 4 April, and her last known location was at the Marriot hotel where CCTV footage shows she checked out on 6 April. It also showed that she was alone and no one was with her," reports quoted Sadiq Pasha, inspector at Marthahalli police station who is investigating the case, saying.

Atreyee left her phone behind and only took her passport and handbag with cash.

Atreyee studied at the National Law School in Bengaluru and at Yale. She has been in Toronto for her post-doctoral research.

According to reports, a day before her disappearance, Atreyee had not responded to calls from her parents. When she finally got back a day later, she said she had arrived in New Delhi. She was asked by her father to fly straight away to Bengaluru.

Her family and friends have shared her photos on social media, hoping to get some information about her location. Pamphlets are also being distributed and the police are searching hospitals and hotels.

The message on social media read: Dr Atreyee Majumder, Ph.D., (35) has been missing since she was seen last at the Marriott at Bellandur in Bengaluru on April 6. She is short (5 feet 0 inch) and thin, and speaks English, Hindi, and Bengali. If you see her, please call 9448290990 or 9845261515.