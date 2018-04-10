The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 10, 2018 | Last Update : 01:27 PM IST

India, All India

Satyagrah se Swachhagrah: PM addresses cleanliness workers in Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 10, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2018, 1:10 pm IST

The PM is in Motihari also to kickstart India's 1st all-electric high-speed train as part of the first big Make-in-India initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bihar on Tuesday morning to partake in the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha and to address the Satyagrah se Swachhagrah event. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bihar on Tuesday morning to partake in the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha and to address the Satyagrah se Swachhagrah event. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Motihari (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bihar on Tuesday morning to partake in the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha. Modi has referred to the occasion as a carnival of his Clean India Mission; the campaign is being dubbed as “Satyagrah se Swachhagrah”.

According to a report in NDTV, near about 20,000 cleanliness ambassadors from different parts of the nation have converged at Motihari – a place situated 150 km from Patna – to be a part of the event.

Modi’s Bihar visit also marks some of the many firsts. He is here to kickstart country’s first all-electric high-speed locomotive that was completed by Alstom of France as the first big Make-in-India initiative. The train was developed at the Electric Locomotive Factory in Madhepura.  

The locomotive will have a maximum speed of 120 km per hour and has a 12,000 horsepower engine, Alstom said.

Out of the 40 trains expected to roll out by March 2020, this is the first one. As per the clauses of the agreement with Alstom, India will have 800 high horsepower electric trains in the coming 11 years at a price of Rs 20,000 crore.    

The all-electric superfast locomotive is expected to reduce operating costs in Railways and check greenhouse gas emissions.

The Prime Minister will also launch bi-weekly train Humsafar Express, linking Katihar to New Delhi.

He will inaugurate the extension of Muzaffarpur-Narkatiyaganj rail track and the electrification of the Motihari-Muzaffarpur rail line. 

The Champaran Satyagrah was initiated by Mahatma Gandhi, ten years ago on this day, to protest against forced indigo cultivation and to fight for farmers’ rights.

Tags: narendra modi, all-electric high-speed locomotive, champaran satyagraha, clean india mission, mahatma gandhi
Location: India, Bihar

MOST POPULAR

1

Everyone present on the sets was really in awe of the scenes: Varun on October

2

Red hot chilli pepper: Man develops brain disorder after eating Carolina Reaper

3

Cauvery issue: Tamil outfit warns of protests against IPL

4

Leak reveals the OnePlus 6 in all its glory

5

Apple goes green, embraces clean energy sources for its offices

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMLife

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham