The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 10, 2018 | Last Update : 08:28 PM IST

India, All India

Railway tender case: RJD attacks BJP after CBI questions Rabri, Tejashwi Yadav

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Apr 10, 2018, 7:01 pm IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2018, 7:02 pm IST

CBI is probing irregularities in awarding tenders to a private company to run hotels when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister in 2006.

Oposition parties in Bihar including the Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha accused the ruling NDA of using the central agencies to harass Lalu Yadav's family. (Photo: File)
 Oposition parties in Bihar including the Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha accused the ruling NDA of using the central agencies to harass Lalu Yadav's family. (Photo: File)

Patna: The RJD launched a fresh round of attacks on the BJP on Tuesday after CBI questioned Lalu Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav for almost four hours in connection with railway tender scam.

The opposition parties in Bihar including the Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) accused the ruling NDA of using the central agencies to harass the family.

According to HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan, “This is clearly an attempt by the ruling NDA to harass the family. The action was initiated against Tejashwi Yadav because he has been raising questions about the failures of the government”.

The CBI is investigating irregularities in awarding tenders to a private company to run hotels when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister in 2006.

The CBI is also probing whether a three-acre plot worth Rs 32 crores was acquired by a private firm in lieu of the tender.

According to allegations, a large patch of land in Patna was transferred by hotelier Harsh Kocher as a favor to Lalu Yadav and family for helping him in acquiring two big hotels, one in Puri and another in Ranchi when he was the railway minister.

RJD leaders had earlier dubbed cases against Lalu Yadav and his family a part of a political conspiracy by the BJP. According to RJD Spokesperson Shakti Yadav, “raids and repeated summon notices earlier were sent to harass the family out of vendetta politics”.

He said, “The CBI has not yet been able to file a charge sheet against Tejashwi Yadav who was also made accused in the case. The party feels that the BJP wants to disturb the entire family by conducting raids and questioning Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav. They have been using investigating agencies to harass us but we have people on our side”.

However, sources said that “refusal to appear before the investigating agency on several occasions by Rabri Devi earlier led to the questioning on Tuesday”.

Tags: rabri devi, tejashwi yadav, railway tender case, cbi, lalu prasad yadav, rjd
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Embalmed alive: Russian woman put on formaldehyde drip instead of saline, dies in agony

2

Telunas: The perfect place to relax, rejuvinate and rejoice amid cerulean waves

3

Everyone present on the sets was really in awe of the scenes: Varun on October

4

Red hot chilli pepper: Man develops brain disorder after eating Carolina Reaper

5

Cauvery issue: Tamil outfit warns of protests against IPL

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

B-town celebs Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and others spotted at the Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika, Abhay-Patralekhaa were seen during the promotions of their forthcoming film. See all the exclusive pictures here. Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Ranveer, Aditi at Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika at event

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham